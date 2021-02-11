RICHMOND — DoorDash has announced a new $450,000 grant program for Virginia restaurants in partnership with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, according to a news release.
“Virginia’s restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges the past year,” Eric Terry, VRLTA President, said in the news release. “DoorDash’s donation to the state’s restaurant relief efforts will offer much-needed help to small businesses. We are pleased to partner with them on this important work and hope that this ensures additional Virginia restaurants survive the remainder of this crisis.”
The grant program is part of DoorDash’s $200 million, five-year Main Street Strong Pledge, which includes a $10 million effort to help restaurants in select cities across the United States and Canada.
The program will be administered by the VRLTA with assistance from local partners. The VRLTA will manage the application and selection processes as well a step distribution of funds. Grants of $3,500 will be awarded, and recipients will be chosen by judges from the restaurant and tourism industries, the release explained.
The judges will ensure grants are distributed across Virginia and prioritize businesses which have not benefitted from other financial assistance, the release said. Additionally, a minimum of 20% of the funds will be earmarked to minority-owned and/or women-owned businesses.
Applications are now available on the VRLTA website until March 1. Grants will be distributed by the first week of April.
“DoorDash’s mission is to empower local communities. The success of restaurants is central to that goal,” DoorDash’s David Long, Director of U.S. Government Relations, East, said in the release. “We’ve seen the immense challenges restaurants have faced over the past year as they’ve navigated serving communities throughout the COVID crisis and are proud to help support Virginia restaurants through the ongoing challenges.”
Eligibility requirements for the grant program state the business must be independently owned with no more than three locations; currently have at least one location open and operating as a food establishment in Virginia with a brick-and-mortar location; have an annual gross revenue of $3 million or less (for the single restaurant applying); have 50 or fewer employees (for the single restaurant applying); and have experienced a reduction in revenue, financial stress or disrupted operations over the period of March 2020 through December 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 as a result of COVID-19.
“Restaurants and hospitality businesses have made tremendous sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “Many restaurants have pivoted to delivery and takeout to continue serving their communities while keeping Virginians safe. I applaud the efforts of DoorDash and the VRLTA who are contributing to the ongoing federal, state and local efforts to provide much-needed relief and help these important small businesses stay afloat.”
DoorDash and the VRTLA are also partnering to offer VRLTA members savings on DoorDash’s Storefront, which allows restaurants to easily create a branded online store to enable pickup and delivery ordering directly from the restaurant website, commission-free, the release added.
For VRTLA members with five locations or fewer, software fees are waived through March 31. VRLTA members who become new DoorDash partners will also benefit from 0% commission for the first 30 days.
