centerpiece
Dorsett to speak at Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Sports Breakfast
Latest AP News
- Denied easy victory, Russia presses reduced goals in Ukraine
- First woman on high court, O'Connor faced little opposition
- Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88
- Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
- US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
- Oligarchs drop defamation lawsuit over Trump-Russia dossier
- US education secretary to Florida LGBTQ kids: Got your back
- Colorado Senate hopeful 'argumentative' with police at party
- General: Iran, Israel missile strikes put US troops at risk
- House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
Local News
- Gonzalez elected chairman of Winchester Republican Committee
- Work underway on Trex headquarters
- Buildings eyed for apartments added to Landmarks Register
- Former Front Royal resident killed in Texas
- Correction
- Man wounded in machete attack outside autopark
- Letter to the editor: Briscoe historical marker a community effort
- 10% raise for school staff not part of Clarke County's budget proposal
- Frederick County Planning Commission tables tables rezoning for gas station/convenience store
- Tax rate hikes included in Clarke County's proposed FY23 budget
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.