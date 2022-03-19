Dorsett to speak at Apple Blossom Festival's Sports Breakfast

NFL great Tony Dorsett, father of Mia Dorsett, who will reign as this year's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen, will be a guest speaker at the festival's Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at 8 a.m. April 30 at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center. This will be his third visit to the festival. He was a sports guest in 1985 and crowned his daughter, Jazz, as the festival's queen in 2012. Dorsett, who lives in the Dallas area, is in the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played professionally as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. For ticket information about the Sports Breakfast, visit www.thebloom.com/events.

 Provided photo

