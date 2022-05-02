WINCHESTER — Becoming a Hall of Fame NFL running back made Tony Dorsett a wealthy man, but he’s paid a steep price.
Dorsett, who was in Winchester last week for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival with his daughter and Queen Shenandoah XCV Mia Janelle Dorsett, is believed to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain degeneration caused by repeated hits to the head. Symptoms of CTE, which can only be determined through autopsies, include aggression, depression, memory loss, an inability to carry out basic tasks, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts and behavior.
Dorsett said parents need to be cautious about concussions if they allow their children to play football. Dorsett has a unique perspective on the issue. Besides playing from 1977 to 1988 with the Dallas Cowboys and in his final season with the Denver Broncos, his son Anthony Drew Dorsett Jr. played from 1996 to 2003 with the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders.
“Especially at a young age, if these kids get hit in the head, parents really need to take it seriously and don’t overlook it,” he said. “Say, ‘Hey, coach, maybe you need to ease up on him and let him get a few days of rest.’”
Dorsett, who has displayed CTE symptoms since 2013, said there were few if any concussion protocols when he played. The dangers were exacerbated by a macho mentality that still permeates college football and the NFL. Players are encouraged to play hurt for the good of the team.
Dorsett touched on the ethos during his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1994. Dorsett, who grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and won the 1976 Heisman trophy in his senior season at the University of Pittsburgh, recalled being urged to play hurt by Pitt Coach Jackie Sherrill. At just 185 pounds, Dorsett said Sherrill warned him he would be roughed up.
“I remember sometimes coming to the sidelines so beat and bruised up I didn’t want to go back out there and Coach Sherrill would be there to meet me at the sidelines and say ‘Oh come on, this team needs you. We need you to get back out there for us.’ Coach I just want to tell you, you helped toughen me up, you helped me deal with pain, pain I took for being so small. You also helped me understand that if I wanted to succeed, I had to put the pain behind me and keep going.”
The pressure to play hurt is most intense in the NFL, which players ruefully joke has a 100% injury rate. With the average NFL career just three seasons and the median annual salary $860,000, players want to earn the money while they can. They know someone is always looking to replace them and average players run the risk of being cut if seen as damaged goods.
In today’s NFL, stricter pass interference rules have encouraged teams to throw the ball more and run less. Teams also rotate running backs more than they did during Dorsett’s career. He averaged 244 carries per season and 33 receptions. Dorsett typically rushed 20 to 25 times per game and caught a couple of passes. Meaning he was getting hit at least 25 to 30 times per game. A hard NFL hit carries the equivalent of 1,600 pounds of force, according to research by University of Nebraska Professor Timothy Gay, author of “The Physics of Football.”
Current research wasn’t available during Dorsett’s career when hard hits were celebrated on ESPN and the NFL sold hardest hits videos. Today, helmet-to-helmet contact is discouraged and can lead to ejections. But players still return to games after being hit hard.
“Being a football player, you want to get back out there and be tough. But you just need to let that stuff go,” Dorsett said. “Players need to understand your health is more important than trying to get back out there on the field. You need to be smart.”
Dorsett said he hopes the NFL, which has instituted stricter concussion protocols in recent years, is taking the issue more seriously than it did during his career. In October, the NFL reached a $1 billion settlement with Black former NFL players. The league, in which about 70% of players are black, agreed to race-neutral evaluations for dementia.
The NFL has long been accused of denying or downplaying CTE and the dangers of concussions. In 2013, it reached a $765 million settlement with former players who accused it of covering up concussions. A 2016 New York Times investigation found the NFL covered up concussions involving at least 100 players during a medical study, including Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.
The 68-year-old Dorsett, who said he was knocked unconscious on multiple occasions during his career but can’t recall how many, said he’s in good health despite experiencing CTE symptoms such as memory loss.
“I’m as strong as a bull,” said Dorsett who appeared to be close to his playing weight during in interview on Thursday. “I go to the the gym, lift weights and run. I try to stay in shape.”
Mia Dorsett, 18, said it’s been difficult dealing with what her father is experiencing, but things have gotten “tremendously better” recently and their bond is strong.
“It definitely makes you appreciate the little things. A lot of people don’t necessarily think of things that we’re having to think of with him,” she said. “I’m definitely more appreciative of small things when it comes to him.”
