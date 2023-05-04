WINCHESTER — Given the history between the two teams, it probably was no surprise to see the Sherando and Handley girls’ tennis squads dead even after singles play in Wednesday’s tiebreaker match for a Region 4C berth and the top seed in the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament.
The surprise came in the pairings for the deciding doubles matches.
Michaela Koch and Katie Freilich, who had played just twice together during the regular season, won the clinching match 8-2 at No. 1 doubles as the Warriors took a 5-3 victory at the Lowry Tennis Courts.
The No. 3 doubles team of Gabriella Koch and Lia Gannon also won 8-2 as Sherando took the rubber match after the two teams had split during the regular season.
In the two regular-season matches against the Judges, Sherando coach Trevor Johnson had slotted the combination of Michaela Koch and Morgan Sutphin, his top two singles players, at No. 1 doubles. Even though those two had won in both matches, Johnson decided to try another combination against the Judges, who had defeated the Warriors 5-4 in their second meeting of the season.
“Throughout the season I have been mixing it up because I have five really good players who in a sense could be at No. 1 or No. 2,” Johnson explained. “Initially, it was Morgan and Michaela [at No. 1], but I told them toward the later half of the season I was going to mix it up because I wanted to see what kind of chemistry I could have among all of the players. Just based on what I watched throughout the season, I saw the three [teams] that I have the way they are set up now work real well together. They balance each other out and feed off of each other. It’s really a good thing.”
Certainly, Michaela Koch, a senior, and Freilich, a freshman, showed great chemistry on Wednesday. The two dropped the opening game against Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Lindsay Pifer, but rallied back to get a 2-1 lead. With the score 3-2, the Warriors duo ran off five consecutive games to close out the match, with a pair of service breaks in that stretch.
“I think it was just us working together and we knew what we had to do,” Freilich said. “I feel like we work well together and compliment each other’s strengths. It worked well against them.”
Michaela Koch and Freilich also earned singles points on a blustery and cold day that seemed more suited for football than tennis.
Freilich netted the first point between the two squads. Facing Page Brubaker at No. 4, Freilich got off to a hot start in taking a 4-1 lead. Brubaker rebounded and won the next two games, but Freilich scored a service break and solidified it with a hold to take a 6-3 lead. Brubaker got as close as 7-5 before Freilich held to close out the match 8-5.
Freilich had missed her team's loss against Handley and looked forward to the district tiebreaker.
“I was really excited, but I was also nervous because I know they have a fabulous team,” she said. "I was really scared, but I feel like I played really well.”
Handley pulled even with Grace Meehan’s 8-6 win over Sutphin at No. 2 singles. Meehan scored two early service breaks and led 4-1 and held off Sutphin from there.
At No. 5, Gabriella Koch trailed 4-3 against the Judges' Tess McAllister, but won four straight games to get ahead. Tess McAllister got as close at 7-6 before Koch closed out the set with an 8-6 win.
Trailing 2-1, the Judges got even again as Sophia McAllister knocked off Gannon at No. 6. McAllister took a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the match. Gannon got as close as 4-3, but McAllister pulled away from there for an 8-4 win.
The key singles match took place at No. 1 between Michaela Koch and Parikh. Koch led 4-1 and 7-4 during the match only to see Parikh rally to get even at 7-7. Both players held serve to make it 8-8 which forced a tiebreaker.
Trying to be the first to seven points with a two-point margin, neither player led by more than one until the last point. They were tied at 5-5 before Koch was able to coax a pair of errors that yielded a 7-5 win in the tiebreaker and a 9-8 triumph in the match.
“I was just trying to get it back one more time, not making the silly mistakes,” Michaela Koch said of her strategy in the tiebreaker. “I was just kind of waiting for her to make the mistakes.”
The senior said she was well aware of how important her point was. “Handley is a really good team and it always has been close between us,” Michaela Koch said. “I feel like that’s what put even more stress [on me] and I kind of lost it a little bit, but then I stayed focused.”
“Sarina played a great match,” Johnson said. “She was consistent and battled back. She put a lot of pressure on Michaela and Michaela got a little nervous there. She responded well and I was very proud of her.”
That left Pifer and Emmy Woolever battling at No. 3. The duo had played some very long games at the start of the match and Pifer was up 5-4 when the match at No. 1 finished. She was able to win three straight games from there to close out an 8-4 win.
That left the contest tied at 3-3, the same score as when Handley won most recently. But the Judges, who scored doubles wins at No. 2 and No. 3 in that 5-4 win, struggled Wednesday.
At No. 3, Gabriella Koch and Gannon lost the first game against the McAllisters, but ripped off the next six games to take control in the 8-2 triumph.
Sherando’s Sutphin and Woolever led 5-4 when the Warriors’ triumph at No. 1 doubles ended play.
“They gave it all they had in their singles matches,” Handley coach Steffany Plotts said of her squad. “There were some that could have gone differently but they played with a lot of heart which is all we ask for.
“In doubles, I think they came out flat and they know that. It’s tough. I think it’s a learning experience and every time we get better. We saw some more things to work on which is what we play for.”
Should the Judges get a chance to play against the Warriors again for the district tournament title, Plotts says they will be prepared to face the new Sherando doubles lineup.
“They’ve worked so hard and they’re ready,” she said of her players. “It has just all got to come together on the right day. Last time we did and this time we didn’t. Sherando has a great team. They have a lot of nice girls on that team and they all know each other and play together. It’s neat to see that kind of camaraderie, too.”
Sherando’s players know that regardless of what happens in the district tournament, they will have a spot in the Region 4C semifinals.
“It feels really good,” Michaela Koch said. “We have such a good deep team.”
“The region berth is nice,” Johnson said. “It means that we’re playing again, but we still have a job to do. We still want to take care of the district championship. I’m sure we are going to see [Handley] more and more.”
