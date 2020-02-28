WINCHESTER — Douglas School alumni were celebrated at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School on Thursday in honor of Black History Month.
The luncheon and program were a first-time event.
From 1927 to 1966, Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. educated the area’s African American students during racial segregation. The school building is now a state and national landmark. Though currently vacant, it is slated to be renovated into administrative offices for Winchester Public Schools. There also is an effort to raise funds to erect an alumni memorial wall recognizing all of the students who attended Douglas, as well its teachers and administrators.
“While I have no doubt that you loved Douglas School and cherished your memories there, it is important to continuously acknowledge that there was a grave injustice occurring in the [city’s] North End before the integration of schools and to never forget that separate is not equal,” VACDES Principal Nan Bryant.
The program included a presentation on civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by fourth-grade students. They shared his dream for racial equality and their own dreams for equality in the future. One of their dreams is to live in a nation where “we are not judged by our appearance, disability, beliefs or personality, but that we are treated with respect.”
Throughout the program, students and audience members sang “This Little Light of Mine.” The spiritual song was movingly used by protesters during the nation’s civil rights movement in the 1960s. Second-grade students then sang “We Shall Overcome” as they marched into the school library holding signs they decorated that said “March for Equal Rights” and “We Want Freedom.”
At the end of the program, fourth-grade students asked Douglas School alumni what it was like to experience the first day of attending a racially integrated school. Winchester schools began integration in 1962. By 1966, all city schools were fully integrated.
Thomas Dixon, 67, attended Douglas School from first through seventh grades and then Handley High School. He graduated from Handley in 1971.
“It was different for all us,” Dixon said. “We achieved in spite of what we were up against.”
Cynthia Banks, 71, went to Douglas before moving to Handley her sophomore year. She graduated from Handley in 1968. She said most of the Handley students and staff were not nice to her or the other Douglas students at first. She said they were often called names.
“For me it was a scary situation,” Banks said. “We were taken away from what we were used to. That was our village so to speak.”
But there were a few Handley students who embraced Banks and were encouraging to the other students from Douglas.
“There may be a lot of evil around, but there’s always some goodness,” Banks said.
Fourth-grader Mia Thomas, 9, said after the presentation that she appreciated how easy it seemed for Douglas alumni to share stories about their tough experiences going through integration.
“If someone were to go through something that hard I would expect it to be harder than how it was for them to talk about it,” Mia said. “I would have never imagined anything like that.”
Mia, who is a student of color, said she was once called a racial slur. She said she cried herself to sleep that night after her parents sat her down and explained what it meant.
“It hurt my feelings a lot,” Mia said. “My parents had to talk with me about the things that are going to eventually happen to me because of who I am and what I look like. It’s just people will think that you’re not a human being because of the color of your skin and that’s just not how it’s supposed to be.”
