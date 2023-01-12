WINCHESTER — A full and enthusiastic crowd, blue and white jerseys, and a win for the home team?
For 15-year Handley High School boys’ basketball assistant Donald Finley, the Jan. 6 basketball games at the Judges’ Maddex-Omps Gymnasium were just like old times.
On that evening, the 1973 Handley graduate and former Douglas School student was just one of many who enjoyed the nostalgia and camaraderie of “Douglas Bulldogs Night.”
During games against James Wood, Handley girls’ and boys’ basketball players wore replicas of the blue and white jerseys worn by students of the Douglas School, which educated Black students in grades 1 through 12 from Winchester as well as Frederick and Shenandoah counties while operating during segregation from 1927-66. More than 30 alumni of the North Kent Street school were showered with cheers at halftime of the boys’ game — which Handley captured 77-52 — after they were invited to come and stand on Thomas Dixon Court by event emcee Cynthia Martin Banks, a former Douglas student.
Dixon — a 1971 Handley graduate and former Handley teacher — became the school’s first Black head varsity coach in 1986 and spent 27 years as the Judges’ boys’ basketball coach. Dixon — who attended the Douglas School from 1959-66 — was one of many on the court sporting a blue and white Douglas hat last week.
His former assistant Finley (a Douglas student from 1961-66) was also in that sea of alumni, along with his 93-year-old mother Sue Catlett Finley (class of 1946), one of the school’s oldest living graduates.
“It really brought back memories,” said Finley, whose uncle Kirk Gaskins served as the school’s principal from 1940-1966 and whose grandfather Taylor helped start the Douglas Alumni Association as well as the NAACP chapter in Winchester. “It really did. I don’t remember the last time there was that many people in that gym.
“We have a regular following of elderly people that come to our games to watch their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but some of the older people that were there at the game, they probably hadn’t been there in 20-30 years.”
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser came up with the idea of the event and consulted with Dixon to formulate a plan for it. They then contacted the Douglas Alumni Association, who proceeded to invite people with connections to the school.
“Douglas Bulldogs Night” was an event for all Douglas alumni, but sports was a major theme.
The halftime ceremony featured a reading of the school’s numerous successes in the athletic program’s 18-year history (1948-66) as well as recognition of three of Edwin Barksdale’s children, who each came from Maryland to attend.
Barksdale — who died in 1974 — coached the football team for 11 seasons (1953-63) and the boys’ basketball team for 12 years, from 1954-55 to the school’s final year in 1965-66. The efforts and research of Jimmy Dix — a 1959 Handley graduate and former youth baseball coach who operates Handley’s scoreboard at basketball games — led to the creation of the Edwin Barksdale Wing of the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame. Barksdale was one of three inductees into the wing’s first class in 2010.
Barksdale’s football teams went 48-19-3 over those 11 seasons, with undefeated teams in 1953 and 1959, Tri-State League championships for the teams in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia in 1953 and 1954, and district championships from 1959-62. His basketball teams recorded a record of 128-61 and captured 10 district championships and four regional championships in 12 years, and were the state runners-up in 1958 and 1962. Douglas also fielded girls’ basketball and track & field teams, though information on those programs is limited.
Though the people in attendance on Jan. 6 at Handley were able to witness a lot of notable athletic achievements, what they most remember is the way sports events brought people together.
Charles B. Harris, who graduated from Douglas in 1962 along with his wife Sharon, the president of the Douglas Athletic Association for more than 40 years, said Douglas had about 200 students in grades 1-12, and the graduating class was typically 12-15 students. The largest graduating class was 21.
“It was a community thing,” Finley said. “Everybody would try and go to the games. It was a social happening.”
Harris and Finley said some of the schools Douglas competed against were Johnson-Williams (Berryville), W.C. Taylor (Warrenton), Page Jackson (Charles Town, W.Va.), Douglass (Leesburg), Lucy Simms (Harrisonburg), Hoffman-Boston (Arlington) and Burley (Charlottesville).
Finley said one of the games that stood out the most to him was when Cardoza of Washington, D.C., came to Douglas in 1961 for a football game. Cardoza was the two-time city champs at the time. Barksdale had played football at Cardoza as a student, and he and his former football coach arranged several games with each other over the years.
Finley said white people would often come to Douglas’ football games, and that 1961 Cardoza game drew a particularly large gathering, including football players from Handley. Harris — who played football for Douglas as a left end — said there was a great deal of mutual respect between Douglas and Handley athletes, who would often get together for pick-up basketball games in the summertime.
The number of the people in the crowd wasn’t the only thing that stood out about the Cardoza game.
“When we came out on the field, there were maybe 20, 25 of us, and they circled us,” Harris said. “They had three buses of players. It seemed like they would never stop coming off those buses in their purple and white uniforms.”
Douglas won the game 8-0 on a touchdown pass from George W. Curry and a safety. That was just one of many examples of Douglas making a name for itself against bigger schools. Harris didn’t play basketball for Douglas, but he knew those teams were respected all over.
“The regional basketball tournaments for Black schools in this area would be in Staunton, and Hampton would host the state tournaments,” Harris said. “The bigger schools from Staunton, Hampton and Richmond, they‘d be asking, “Who are these guys?’ when we got there, but when we left they knew who we were. They’d remember us.”
In an interview in 2010 to discuss Barksdale, 1958 James Wood graduate Wendell Dick, whom the James Wood Athletic Hall of Fame is named for, said he always admired Douglas athletics.
“You quickly picked up that [Barksdale’s] teams were hardworking and disciplined,” Dick said. “He put Douglas on the map.”
Harris said the players definitely fought hard for Barksdale.
“Everyone looked up to him and was inspired to play for him,” said Harris, who added that he also learned from a lot from Barksdale in biology class. “He was a role model.”
Barkdale’s son Lonnie, 65, of Hyattsville, Md., attended the Jan. 6 games along with his sister Lydia Hammond, 62, of Bowie, Md., and Cheryl (65 on Jan. 13), of Bowie Md. Barksdale had six children in total. Marley Hammond, Barksdale’s great-grandson, was also at the game.
Lonnie was young when his father coached at Douglas. He was 12 in 1969 when his family moved to Maryland. (Barksdale would coach junior high athletics at Thomas G. Pullen in Landover, Md.) His father made a strong impression on Lonnie while he coached at Douglas, though.
“My father made me learn what each player did on every possession, football and basketball,” Lonnie said. “He gave me a pair of scissors, an eraser, and some tape. We had a reel to reel [recorder] and I learned to splice tape at 8 years old to learn what everybody was doing. And over the summer I had to learn the rules. He said if you’re going to play or coach and get mad at somebody like the referee, know what you’re talking about. Don’t just be yelling because you hear somebody else yelling. If you yell, know the rules.”
There were a number of great athletes for people like Finley and Lonnie Barksdale to look up to. Both of them mentioned Noah Laws (class of 1964), a member of the inaugural Barksdale Wing class who scored more than 40 touchdowns in 28 football games (Douglas went 22-6 in those contests) and starred as a 6-foot-5 center in basketball.
“When I played at Handley, he gave me a lot of compliments,” said Finley, who played collegiately at Potomac State (he’s a member of the school’s Hall of Fame) and Virginia Union in Richmond, from where he graduated. “I think that helped me to continue playing basketball after I left Handley.”
Lonnie said other players his father thought highly of included Will Beamer, who starred in basketball at Douglas from 1963-64 to 1965-66 before graduating from Handley as a senior; Mike Ford (1955), an offensive and defensive end; George Curry (class of 1963; he threw for more than 30 touchdowns in 25 games) and Clarence “Butch” Curry (class of 1963; the standout football player was also one of the key contributors on the 1962 team that lost 46-45 in double overtime to Booker T. Washington in the state title game). Each of those players are Barksdale Wing inductees.
Finley and Handley boys’ basketball coach Zach Harrell-Zook both said it was great to talk about the history of Douglas with the team’s players leading up to the game against James Wood. Prosser said Handley would like to continue to find ways to honor Douglas in the future.
“A lot of people don’t know the history of what went on [during segregation] and a lot of the sacrifices,” Finley said. “I benefited from graduating from an integrated school, but the thing about being at a segregated school was that it was a village. Everybody took care of each other. It was almost like going to school at home.”
Harrell-Zook said “Douglas Bulldogs Night” was “a phenomenal event.” After the final buzzer, Handley’s students chanted “DOUGLAS BULLDOGS!”
“High school sports are about the community coming together,” Harrell-Zook said. “The way we look at is Douglas and Handley are one family. How much that was felt tonight I think was truly special to see. I’m happy for the kids to be part of this.”
