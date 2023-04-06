BERRYVILLE — Going downtown on Saturday? Expect a crowd.
The annual Spring Yard Sale, anticipated to draw at least 100 sellers, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout much of the central business district.
Also, an Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Park.
Some yard sale vendors will be in the West Main Street parking lot adjacent to Family Dollar, Berryville Auto Parts and Blossman Gas. More will be on the other side of the street in the Cabinet & Appliance Center lot, the town’s parking lot on Crow Street and in front of businesses along Main, Crow and Church streets.
Berryville Main Street, a nonprofit organization concerned with downtown revitalization and economic vitality, sponsors community yard sales every spring and fall. Participants pay $5 for a table space along a sidewalk or $20 for a 12-by-12-foot space in a parking lot. They keep all of their profits.
Typically, many types of unwanted, used household items are for sale.
With the spring sale, though, “people get the idea that ‘I’ve got to spring clean my house,’” said Berryville Main Street President Christina Kraybill. Then, they bring it for sale to make some extra money.
“You never know what you’re going to find,” Kraybill said.
Several churches are involved in hosting the egg hunt in the park, she said to her understanding. Berryville Main Street is promoting it, though.
Weather permitting, the spring yard sale is held each year on the second Saturday in April. This year’s rain date is April 15.
However, the second Saturday of April this year happens to be the day before Easter.
Berryville Main Street thought about changing the sale’s date because of the holiday.
“But people are used to it being on the second Saturday,” so it was decided to keep the sale on that day, Kraybill said.
“People will be spending time together on the holiday weekend,” which could lead to a large crowd, she said.
Another Easter egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. at Chet Hobert Park west of Berryville.
In addition, the Easter Bunny will ride around town in a John H. Enders Fire Company truck beginning at noon to delight children of all ages.
“There’s going to be a lot to do” and see that day, said Kraybill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.