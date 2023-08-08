A new entrepreneur and an experienced business owner have joined forces to launch Downtown Blends on Main Street in Front Royal.
Offering Herbalife teas, smoothies, and bowls, the venture is a first for Arianna Whited, 19, of Front Royal. Her partner, Gena Jagow of Bentonville has developed several Herbalife nutrition club businesses, including Burg Nutrition in Strasburg and the former Royal Blends in Front Royal.
“When I decided I wanted to open up a nutrition club, we reached out to Gena because we knew that she had opened up previous ones. We met up and talked about what it would take to open one up,” Whited said. “I’ve been going to Burg since I was in high school. I would always get the energy teas before softball games and the protein shakes in the morning before school so I’ve been getting these teas and shakes for quite a while now.”
Noting that she loves the products, Whited said she was also a loyal customer of the former Front Royal shop. “I was probably there every day and then when I heard they were shutting down I just kind of like, out of nowhere looked at my mom and said ‘what if I open one up?’” she said.
Located at 201 E. Main St., Downtown Blends offers a full menu of sweet and sour Herbalife teas, protein shakes, fruit smoothies, and protein coffee. The pair is especially excited to offer smoothie bowls.
“We have the acai bowls. They’re smoothie bowls. The closest place you can get them is in Winchester so I have gotten so much feedback on us doing the smoothie bowls and how people are just so excited over those,” Whited said. Jagow added that they plan to add protein donut holes, protein bites, protein oats in the winter, and, perhaps, protein waffles.
“We also add community. We’re kind of like a healthy bar. If you envision a bar, you have the people who come in for their favorite bartender because it’s fun, it’s light. It’s like that. It’s that kind of energy. It’s that vibe. It’s a fun community space. Everybody kind of sits at the bar together so I think that is something else we bring,” Jagow said.
Jagow started her first nutrition club, Hang Loose Nutrition, in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2018 after having been introduced to the products while she was serving in the Air Force.
“I was looking for something for weight loss, actually, when I was in the military and my husband was deployed,” she said, noting that she made some lifestyle changes, incorporated the products and lost weight.
Jagow was first a Herbalife consultant, working from home. After a medical issue led to her discharge from the military in 2015, she pursued starting the business.
“I was really intimidated by it because I never had any business experience. I didn’t go to school for business. I didn’t really, at the time, know a lot of business owners,” Jagow said. “We just opened with what I call the spaghetti model, which was kind of throwing everything at the wall and figuring it out as we went. We’ve learned quite a bit since then, but that’s how it started.”
Whited and Jagow met through Whited’s mother, Danielle Haas, owner of On Cue Sports Bar & Grill, which is located just a few doors down from her daughter’s new business on Main Street. Whited, a rising senior at Mary Baldwin University, said that her mom encouraged her to pursue her dream.
“I’m only 19 years old. Me being so young, I hope I can inspire other young entrepreneurs to want to start a business. Or, if they want to do it, to not be afraid and actually do it,” Whited said. “I come from a family of business owners. My parents [Danielle and Cole Haas] have been able to give me quite a bit of advice when it comes to opening up a business, but I’m really proud to say that this has really been a lot of me and Gena trying to figure everything out.”
Along with Jagow’s business knowledge, Whited brings experience she earned by helping out at On Cue. The pair also traveled to North Carolina to learn from other nutrition club owners, where they picked up some recipes and guidance on how to make their business successful and fun, the women said.
“I know from experience, if you give to the community and provide a welcoming environment, the community will give back,” Whited said. “We live in such a supportive community and the people in this town really do love to support small businesses and other people in general. It’s really all about the community and giving.”
The store is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday.
