WINCHESTER — A local church is seeking to affiliate with a national nonprofit organization to help homeless families improve their lives.
An informational meeting about Family Promise will be held at 7 p.m. June 21 at Market Street United Methodist Church, on the corner of Cork and Cameron streets in downtown Winchester.
The church is interested in becoming a "local ministry hub" of the organization, said Pastor Keiko Foster.
Anyone wanting to assist with the effort is welcome to attend the meeting. However, help from other churches especially is being sought.
"Maybe three or four churches working together," Foster said. "It's not possible for us to do this by ourselves."
Established in 1988, Family Promise already has more than 200 affiliates nationwide. The nearest one to Winchester is in Shenandoah County, having been established five years ago.
Family Promise organizes volunteer groups into local hubs striving not only to help homeless families acquire shelter, but also help families with financial troubles keep from becoming homeless. Services being provided by hubs include assistance with finding places to stay, financial aid toward rent and utility payments and mediating disputes with landlords. They also include helping families acquire food, clothing, furniture and other needs, according to its website.
Foster compares Family Promise to local programs such as Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) program or the Congregational Community Action Project (C-CAP). Its focus is on helping families rather than individuals, and families are able to receive help basically every day of the year, she said.
Affiliates strive to find them "safe space," she said, plus provide "education and empowerment so families may break the cycle of homelessness."
Foster admitted not fully knowing how many people in Winchester and Frederick County are homeless. She said, though, she understands "there are families staying in cars overnight."
A count taken by the Western Virginia Continuum of Care last year identified 103 homeless individuals locally. Yet that number took into account only individuals in emergency shelters. The organization didn't try to count people not in shelters because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several years ago, Market Street UMC was looking to transform unused space inside its downtown facilities into apartments, a commercial kitchen and co-working space, such as for telecommuters. The idea was to help the church become more integrated into downtown Winchester and, in doing so, help people be able to live, work and perhaps attend church all at one location.
Hindered by the pandemic, that effort never came to fruition.
One current possibility mentioned by Foster is providing "community space" inside the church, such as for activities and classes that would benefit people needing help toward becoming self-sufficient.
Turning vacant space into living quarters currently isn't being considered, she said, because of a lack of funds. Still, she didn't rule that out as a future possibility.
The June 21 meeting is intended to be "like a community-wide brainstorming," Foster said, as to how Market Street UMC and Family Promise can best help area families facing homelessness.
Representatives of the national Family Promise headquarters in New Jersey will be in attendance, she said.
Anyone planning to attend the meeting is asked to email Foster at keikofoster@vaumc.org no later than Wednesday so the church will know how many people to expect and reserve adequate space.
