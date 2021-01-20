WINCHESTER — Two long-gestating downtown development projects are still moving forward.
That was the word Tuesday morning from Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, who offered brief status updates on the proposed construction efforts.
The first involves the revitalization of the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets, site of a vacant lot once designated for a mixed-use complex with 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants. That project, known as The Lofts at East Piccadilly, was canceled by the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) in October after private developer Providence Capital Partners of McLean was unable to secure financing due to economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The authority retained ownership of the site, which it had acquired in 2018 for $1.3 million.
After the cancellation of The Lofts, the EDA heard from three other companies interested in developing the site, Hershberger said. Last month, the EDA opted to further explore a prospective public/private partnership with one of those companies — the Aikens Group of Frederick County — and set a deadline of 45 days to determine if both sides want to move forward.
On Tuesday, Hershberger said Aikens "has started working toward developing a final concept. When I spoke to them on Friday, they said it was a work in progress."
Aikens' ultimate plan for the property will not be known for at least another two weeks, but Hershberger has said he anticipates it "would have a residential component that blends in nicely with the neighborhood."
"They have a handful of designs they are looking at to finalize and nail down within that 45-day period," he said on Tuesday. "They are actively working on bringing that to a conclusion, and then hopefully next month we can have something to take some action upon. ... I have nothing but positives to say so far [about Aikens]."
If Aikens strikes a development agreement with the EDA, it would eventually buy the Kent/Piccadilly site from the authority for the $1.3 million needed to reimburse the EDA for acquiring and preparing the property for construction. Hershberger said the authority is an independent government agency that exists to foster business development and has no intention of profiting from the sale.
Meanwhile, a public/private development partnership involving the EDA, Glaize Apples of Winchester and Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond is taking place just one block west of the Kent/Piccadilly intersection.
Lynx has proposed a mixed-use development called Cameron Square on two square blocks along North Cameron Street, anchored by a vacant lot at 200-214 N. Cameron St. that once accommodated the now-demolished Winchester Towers apartment building. The EDA owns the Towers site, while the remaining parcels on North Cameron are owned by Glaize Apples.
As proposed, Cameron Square would include a $35.5 million mixed-use complex with 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments, retail stores, a restaurant and a parking deck that could be utilized by the general public.
"We are still working with Lynx Ventures and reaching out to them every month-and-a-half or so ... to talk through where we are, where they are, what regulatory issues they still need to get past and where their design is," Hershberger said on Tuesday. "They're still actively engaged and everything appears to be moving in the right direction."
The ultimate plan, Hershberger said, is for Lynx to buy the EDA-owned property for $325,000, plus eight adjoining Glaize-owned parcels for a price that has not been disclosed.
The EDA spent a total of $1,183,000 to buy the Towers site and raze the original building, but Hershberger has said the authority is willing to take a loss on the sale to Lynx because of the potential economic boosts to the city's coffers.
No start date for Cameron Square’s construction has been established, but officials have said the complex should be open for business no later than 2025.
