WINCHESTER — Now that Virginia has eased the social-distancing restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to get together again and enjoy live music.
Nearly a dozen acts — five solo performers and six bands — will be raising the roof on Aug. 7 when Volume II of Winchester’s Stained Glass Concert Series takes the stage at Vostrikov Academy of Ballet, 20 W. Cork St., from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free but a $5 donation to support the musicians is requested.
“It’s a festival of sorts,” said co-organizer and musician Teagan Hershberger, a bass and trumpet player who will be sitting in with three of the six bands during the daylong music festival in downtown Winchester. “We’re giving young, local talent a chance to showcase the music they want to showcase in a setting that is not school-related.”
All of the performers, including Hershberger, are 19 years old or younger and are students or recent graduates of Handley High School.
Solo acts Elliot Eyre, Will Schwantes, Penelope Loy, Kendall Felix and Claudia Largent will kick off the show beginning at noon. The six bands that will play from 3 to 8 p.m. are Parial, The MC’s, Axecident, The What?, Urban Sprawl and RTG.
Three of the solo performers — Eyre, Schwantes and Largent — are also members of the bands that will be playing on Aug. 7, and Hershberger said he’ll be sitting in with three of the groups to help bolster their lineups.
Hershberger said the Vostrikov Academy of Ballet is being provided free of charge for the musicians by its owner, Melissa Largent, who is the mother of performer Claudia Largent. The building can hold up to 300 people, and anyone who is not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be required to wear a face mask.
This will be the second Stained Glass Concert Series, Hershberger said. The first was held in January 2020 at the Vostrikov Academy, about two months before COVID-19 brought a 16-month halt to live musical performances in Winchester.
“We had a very good turnout [at the first event],” Hershberger said. “From a performer’s perspective, we were having fun and so was the audience.”
If the turnout for Volume II is as strong as it was for Volume I, Hershberger said, the Stained Glass Concert Series could become Winchester’s newest musical tradition.
“I’m hoping that we can make this either a biannual or annual event,” he said.
