WINCHESTER — The Old Town Winchester Business Association (OTWBA) is sponsoring a virtual Easter egg hunt for people of all ages.
Emily Rhodes, OTWBA treasurer and owner of the Polka Dot Pot art studio at 157 N. Loudoun St., said 16 downtown merchants are displaying custom-decorated paper eggs in their front windows or inside their shops.
"People just need to go around and find three of them," Rhodes said, noting that egg hunters are asked to wear face masks and follow social-distancing protocols inside the businesses.
When a person finds an egg, Rhodes said they should take a picture of it. Once at least three of the 16 eggs have been photographed, participants need to upload their pictures to their personal Facebook pages with the hashtag #shopwinchester and information on where each shot was taken.
All properly submitted entries will be entered into a random drawing for two gift certificates — one for $100, the other for $50 — that can be redeemed at any of the 16 participating shops. Rhodes said prizes can be picked up at Polka Dot Pot.
The contest is taking place now through April 9. All submissions must be uploaded to Facebook by April 11 in order to be eligible for the prize drawing, and winners will be announced on April 12.
Downtown merchants participating in the virtual Easter egg hunt are Polka Dot Pot, Tin Top Art and Handmade, Sage and Co., Hideaway Cafe, Espresso Bar and Cafe, Murphy's Beverage Co., Posh Pets Boutique, Twice Is Nice, Winchester Brew Works, Sick Vintage, Wilkins Shoecenter, Handworks, Thinker Toys, Nibblins, The Quirky Closet and Winchester Book Gallery.
For more information, visit the OTWBA's Facebook page at facebook.com/shopwinchesterva.
