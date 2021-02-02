WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parking Authority is changing the way you’ll use the city’s four downtown autoparks.
New automated equipment for the garage entrances and exits, as well as new walk-up payment stations, are scheduled to arrive today and be installed within the next three to four weeks.
“Hopefully people will like it,” Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said on Monday. “It will be a lot easier to use.”
Parking rates will not change, MacKnight said, but people who already lease monthly parking spaces in the Braddock Street, Court Square, Loudoun Street and George Washington autoparks will need to sign a new contract with the Parking Authority in order to transfer their current agreements and get the materials needed to enter and exit the garages once the new automated equipment has been installed.
With the new system, monthly parkers will no longer use keycards to access the autoparks, MacKnight said. Instead, each customer will receive a windshield sticker for his or her vehicle that will automatically be scanned to raise and lower the garage gates.
Customers will also be given a QR code that can be displayed on a smartphone and grants access to additional vehicles owned by them. However, that doesn’t mean a customer can park three or four cars simultaneously in the downtown garages while paying for a single account. MacKnight said the new automated system will only allow one vehicle per account to park in the garages at any given time.
Since the monthly parking agreements require the signing of a contract in exchange for a parking sticker and QR code, the signup of new customers and the transfer of existing accounts must be conducted in person at the Parking Authority’s office on the ground floor of the George Washington Autopark, 131 N. Kent St. MacKnight said the authority realizes that reporting in person could be a challenge for some customers, especially during a pandemic, so for the next 30 days, the office’s service window will offer extended hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Previously, monthly customers had to pay a $10 deposit when signing a parking contract, but that money was refunded once client leases expired and keycards were returned to the authority. The new windshield stickers and QR codes require a non-refundable, up-front payment of $10, but MacKnight said the deposits already on file for current customers will be used to cover that cost when a new monthly parking contract is signed. As a result, existing monthly parkers will not pay anything up front to switch to the new automated system, but will lose their previous $10 deposit. New monthly parkers will have to pay $10 at the time of signing.
Hourly parkers will not have to sign a contract or pay anything up front, but will have new options to pay for their parking. MacKnight said all four autoparks will be equipped with walk-up pay stations where people can use cash or credit cards before existing the garages. Currently, the only facility with a walk-up station is Braddock Street Autopark, but MacKnight said that machine has been out of order for about a month and will be replaced with a new one.
The walk-up stations will also make it easier for monthly customers to pay their parking fees, he said.
“They can still mail their checks in or pay online by credit card, but we’ll also offer them the option to make their monthly parking payment at the walk-up pay stations if they want to,” MacKnight said.
The new automated equipment at the garage entrances will not require drivers to push a button to get an hourly parking stub. Instead, MacKnight said, customers can wave their hand and a motion-sensing device will dispense a ticket automatically.
When leaving, drivers who don’t use a walk-up station can pay at the exit gates. However, the only form of payment accepted at the gates will be credit cards.
“We’re trying to reduce the amount of cash we have to collect from the machines,” MacKnight said.
Since all of the new equipment will accept credit cards, he said people who use the garages for special-event parking during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and other activities will no longer have to pay cash, which should make it easier for those who don’t carry change and dollar bills.
“Everything we’re doing is to benefit the citizens,” MacKnight said.
The new automated equipment was purchased from the German firm Designa, an international corporation with a United States-based office in Westmont, Illinois. MacKnight said the Parking Authority had budgeted $600,000 for the improvement project, but anticipates spending about $500,000 for the machinery and installation.
The entire project is being paid for from the authority’s reserve fund, MacKnight said, so no parking rate increases were necessary.
