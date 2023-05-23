WINCHESTER — With Memorial Day less than a week away, area officials are wrapping up the installation of nearly 200 roadside banners that salute military veterans in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Les Veach, a Winchester City Council member who volunteers with the region's Hometown Veteran Heroes banner project, said that as of Sunday, a total of 174 banners have been installed: 73 in Winchester, 52 in Berryville and Clarke County, 30 in Middletown and 19 in Stephens City.
The banners have been appearing on public utility poles since early April, and Veach said several more were delivered to area localities on Monday in order to be mounted in time for next week's Memorial Day holiday.
"As a group, we started meeting about a year ago to design and get this program off the ground," Veach said about the banner program.
The goal, he added, was to have all the banners in place by this Monday and leave them up through Veterans Day, which is on Nov. 11.
"During the off period, they would be displayed at Shenandoah University, then the following year they would go back up again," Adam Packham, an Army veteran, Frederick County resident and one of the organizers of the Hometown Veteran Heroes initiative, said earlier this year when explaining the program to City Council's Public Health and Safety Committee. "After the second year, the banner would be returned to whoever sponsored the banner."
The 2½-foot-by-5-foot banners are being produced by a Florida-based company called Military Tribute Banners. Each display costs $200 and the banners can be purchased by individuals, organizations or businesses at https://bit.ly/3q1E2Ct. The deadline has already passed for banners that can be produced in time for Monday's Memorial Day holiday, but orders will be accepted through March 31.
The banners feature photos and names of military veterans from Winchester, Stephens City, Middletown, Berryville and Clarke County, as well as their branch of service — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Space Force — and when they were on active duty. It doesn't matter if the veteran is still alive or has moved elsewhere, as long as he or she once lived in the locality where their banner will be displayed.
To learn more about the local banner initiative, visit Hometown Veteran Heroes online at facebook.com/hometownveteranheroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.