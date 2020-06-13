WINCHESTER — LaTasha Do’zia stepped down last month as executive director of the Youth Development Center (YDC) in Kernstown.
Do’zia said this week she believed the YDC’s board of directors held her to a higher standard than her white predecessor, Regina O’Brien, who retired in August 2018 after nearly 25 years with the organization.
“If I was white, I wouldn’t have had to struggle,” she said matter-of-factly on Thursday.
Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor, who is president of the YDC’s board, declined to discuss specifics regarding Do’zia’s resignation, but said she was not held to a different standard than any other employee.
During her brief tenure, Do’zia expanded the YDC’s educational, artistic and sports programming and greatly improved youth participation at the facility at 3 Battaile Drive, she said.
“When I first started at the YDC, there were three kids in the building — two home-schooled students and my son,” Do’zia said. “By the time I left, we were seeing a daily average of 40 to 75 kids. ... From a community and programming perspective, it was wonderful.”
But Do’zia said her 14-member board of directors repeatedly pushed her to ramp up fundraising efforts, and it seemed she could never satisfy their financial demands.
“The doors that I wanted to open, I was questioned 10 times more than a [white] counterpart would have been,” Do’zia said. “My predecessor was glorified because she was there for so long, and that’s great, but the building was empty and the funds were low. I don’t know if I was expected to turn that around in a year and a half, but the expectations that I received were definitely a lot higher.”
Do’zia said her goal was to bolster programming at the YDC and prove to area residents the nonprofit is an important local commodity, then leverage that into getting more donations for the facility.
Do’zia said she had some staunch defenders on the racially diverse board — especially Taylor, who is white — but that wasn’t enough to take away the enormous pressure she felt to succeed financially.
“I’m not going to comment on how somebody feels because that is personal,” Taylor said on Friday. “It’s a personnel matter, but I can tell you that we asked her as a board not to resign. ... Nobody has any hard feelings toward her at all.”
Do’zia said she is still committed to serving the local nonprofit community, and has returned her focus to the Selah Theatre Project she created in 2012 to encourage young people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley to express themselves artistically.
Even though a full month has passed since Do’zia’s resignation, the YDC has not publicly announced her departure and, as of Friday, its website still listed her as executive director. According to Do’zia, the YDC is currently being managed by its development coordinator, Rebekah DeHaven.
The suggestion that Regina O”Brien did not bring kids into the YDC is just wrong. My kids used it regularly beginning in 2013 and our family often attended family open gyms Before many of those were eliminated in the last year. The place was always bustling and those kids had a true connection with Ms. O’Brien.
