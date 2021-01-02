DR. COLIN GREENE
Two vaccines against the COVID-19 infection are now approved, and over 4,000 people, mostly healthcare workers, have received the vaccine in the last two weeks here in the Shenandoah Valley. Vaccination is continuing with first responders, along with residents and staff of long-term care facilities, where many of our COVID deaths have occurred. Within the next fortnight or so, we will be expanding vaccination to other groups as more vaccine becomes available.
In discussion with community members, I have encountered people who are uncertain about the vaccine, which is reasonable given that it is new. I’d like to offer you an explanation of why I trust this vaccine, and why I chose to get it.
First, during my military career, I had in 2016 the honor of commanding the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). One of WRAIR’s missions is to develop and test new vaccines, so I have some familiarity with the process. Second, as a public health physician, I have watched with dismay the effects—medical, social, and economic—that the COVID pandemic has had on the people of my health district. Finally, these vaccines offer us a solution to this pandemic, and a return toward normal life. Testing, masking, and distancing are needed to control the infection, but only the vaccine will end it.
From my observations, these vaccines have been developed properly, using well established techniques, and without cutting corners. The speed of development and delivery was unprecedented, and was made possible by two decisions. The first was Operation Warp Speed, which dedicated several hundred billion dollars up front. This allowed setup of all lines of research as well as vaccine manufacture to be conducted concurrently, so that the usual gaps between steps in the process were eliminated, and vaccine was available for shipment two days after FDA approval, instead of two months or two years. Second was the decision to accept a shorter final clinical trial. The three months of data that we have show very clearly that both vaccines are highly effective, and were linked to no severe side-effects.
We don’t know if the vaccine will be effective for the long term. There just hasn’t been time, and the only way to find that out would be to put up with another year or two of the COVID pandemic, something no one wants to do. We do know that in the past, if a vaccine has caused a severe side effect, it nearly always occurred in the first six weeks after the shot, and we have double that time of data with no such evidence of ill effects.
The vaccines work, for the short term, and probably for the long. Our best evidence says they are safe. Without them, we’ll be asked to distance and mask for another year or two, and witness another million or more COVID deaths nationwide. With their wide acceptance, we can look forward later this year to a return of hugs, handshakes, and smiles to the Valley, and to preventing most of those deaths.
People with specific medical conditions and concerns should certainly talk to their doctor first, but nearly everyone should be able to get the COVID vaccine.
I’m over 10 days out from my first shot. I had a sore arm for a day, that’s it. It feels truly comforting and liberating to know that I will most likely never catch this virus, never take it home to my wife, and never give it to my co-workers or to people I meet. When you get your chance, I’d ask you to join me.
Dr. Colin M. Greene is the director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District, which serves residents of the City of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.