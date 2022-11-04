BERRYVILLE — A draft master plan for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds gives a Confederate monument more prominence while providing space for another historical feature to be installed.
The plan calls for a large copper beech tree — the branches of which now surround the granite monument — to be removed. That would make the monument more visible from at least three sides, a diagram shows.
Four American elm trees would be planted in a square design between the monument and the front of the newer courthouse building. Space between the trees and the building is targeted for a new historical feature, which hasn't yet been determined. It's to be another monument, or something similar, to highlight local African-American history.
A new curved, brick walkway is proposed for installation between the existing monument and the sidewalk along North Church Street. New benches and a panel interpreting the monument's history and purpose are to be placed along the curve, the plan shows.
Other recommendations for the grounds include enhancing the entrance, steps and portico of the older courthouse building with new bluestone paving; enlarging the plaza in front of the newer courthouse and raising it to entrance level; installing new, low-level brick walls enabling the plaza to be raised; and installing additional new benches at the main entrance to the grounds and along major walkways.
The plan was presented during a public meeting Wednesday night at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. About 50 people attended and examined the proposed design.
Alexandria landscape architecture firm Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) developed the plan after presenting three design concepts during a public input session in July. Comments heard during the session were taken into account by the firm's staff.
The plan stems from controversy over the existing monument, which was erected in 1900 and lists the names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died during the Civil War. Atop the monument, called "Appomattox," is a statue of an unidentified, downcast soldier.
Some residents called for the monument to be removed, because the Confederacy supported slavery, but a citizen's committee determined last year that it should stay.
The committee also suggested making improvements to enhance the grounds' appearance, making it easier for visitors to walk through the grounds and installing another feature highlighting and interpreting African-American history.
"We want to honor the African-American community" and efforts that Black people undertook to resist and abolish slavery, said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Determining what the new feature will be is to occur at some point in the future, according to county officials.
Elliot Rhodeside, an RHI director, said the firm's overall goal in preparing the plan was "to celebrate the history and aesthetic quality of the courthouse buildings to create new (grounds) designs that look like they've been there a very long time."
The copper beech tree is "a beautiful, large tree," Rhodeside said.
"But it's engulfing the statue" and should be removed, he said, adding the four proposed elm trees would create "a cathedral-like feeling." He mentioned the new trees would be ones specially grown to resist Dutch elm disease.
What happens when the elm trees reach maturity, county resident Bob Stieg wondered.
Ultimately, "the question is to what extent the trees obscure" the proposed new attraction and the newer courthouse building, Stieg said.
Several people, publicly and privately, voiced opposition to the beech tree being removed.
Barbara Byrd, a former county supervisor, suggested that the tree merely be trimmed. That would make it "a nice backing" for the monument, she said.
Paul Clark, commander of Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, disagreed. He said the tree is overwhelming and should be removed.
In April, a Clarke County Circuit Court jury transferred ownership of the monument from the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke County Cavalry, a defunct organization, to the county. Since then, Clark's group, which promotes Confederate heritage preservation, has taken the matter to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to acquire the monument.
Asked what he thinks about placing a second monument on the grounds, Clarke said, "I'm fine with it, as long as it has real historic value."
Clark, who lives in Lee County in southwestern Virginia, said he favors having "some kind of celebration of Black contributions during the Civil War."
"But don't lose sight of the purpose" of the existing monument, he said, adding that's to remember soldiers from the county who died in battle.
Attendees were allowed to submit anonymous comments to RHI. Several commented that they prefer for all existing trees to remain on the property. Another noted that "brick walkways can be high maintenance and problematic."
Weiss and Rhodeside said all comments will be considered as part of the preparation of the final master plan. Rhodeside anticipates it will be finished in January.
RHI has a $75,000 contract with the county for planning the new courthouse grounds design, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
But the county doesn't yet know how much it would cost to refurbish the grounds.
Clark said he fears "the cost to taxpayers for this is going to be incredible."
Weiss replied that the county intends for the project to be funded through donations. If it's absolutely necessary, though, the county could put any budgetary savings it achieves during coming fiscal years toward the effort, he said.
