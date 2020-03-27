Steam rises from hot asphalt as Stuart M. Perry Inc. employees lay fresh pavement at North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets Thursday in one of the last steps in Phase 1 of Winchester’s North Cameron Drainage Improvement Project. New storm drains and water mains were installed. The project will remedy the significant flooding problems that occur on North Cameron Street north of East Piccadilly Street.
