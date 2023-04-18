HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has pleaded guilty to planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield near Middletown during the Oct. 14, 2017, reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek.
Gerald Leonard Drake, 64, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after admitting Monday in federal court to manufacturing the bomb and sending a series of threatening letters to members of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Association that were intended to make them think the device had been planted by a follower of the left-wing, anti-racist movement Antifa.
“This defendant sought to intimidate and harm innocent people, and further, he tried to sow discontent by falsely claiming that the attempted bombing was politically motivated,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, who prosecuted Drake in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, said in a media release issued Tuesday.
For more on this story, see Wednesday’s print and online editions of The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.