WINCHESTER — A random drawing held on Tuesday by the city’s Electoral Board determined which Winchester School Board seats will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election:
First Ward seat held by Michael Birchenough, who was appointed in 2019.
Vacant Second Ward seat.
Third Ward seat held by Elyus Wallace, who was appointed in 2019.
An at-large seat held by board Vice Chairwoman Marie Imoh, who was appointed in 2015.
The remaining three positions will be decided in the November 2022 election:
Fourth Ward seat held by Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, who was appointed in 2017.
At-large seat held by Karen Anderson Holman, who was appointed in 2014.
At-large seat held by Erica Truban, who was appointed in 2012.
The city School Board presently includes nine members, but earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly agreed with the board’s request to downsize to seven members. As a result, the First Ward seats currently held by Richard Bell and Chairwoman Allyson Pate will not be filled after their terms expire on June 30.
Imoh’s term was also scheduled to expire on June 30, but City Council last month extended her service to Dec. 31 so her seat would not become vacant before the newly elected board members are installed on Jan. 1.
Similarly, the terms of Pearce-Gonzales, Holman and Truban will be extended to Dec. 31, 2022.
Traditionally, City Council appointed people to serve on the School Board. That changed in November when nearly 64% of Winchester voters chose to switch to an elected board.
To date, no candidates for the Nov. 3 election have stepped forward. According to state code, anyone wishing to run for one of this year’s four available School Board seats has to file their candidacy with the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office by June 9.
