Dressed for the cold

Friends Lucas Iman, 7 (left), and Tucker Siegel, 6, dressed for the sub-freezing weather in downtown Winchester on Monday as they accompanied their moms on a daytrip from Fairfax County. According to Lucas’ mom, Natalie Ciszak, Lucas has asthma and must cover his mouth and nose during cold weather.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.