BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Ruritan Club is offering two days of live music this weekend.
The club’s Drive-In Music Benefit Concert will be held from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville.
On Saturday, Jack Dunlap, Low Water Bridge and King Street Bluegrass will perform. On Sunday, Juliana MacDowell, Blueridge Rain and Whay Jennings will perform.Whay Jennings is the grandson of country music star Waylon Jennings.
Tickets are $35 each day — $50 for VIP tickets for the first three rows. A ticket is good for one vehicle with a maximum of six people. Tickets are available online at http://cheerstoyoumobile.square.site/.
Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day(s) of the concerts.
And don’t worry about getting hungry or thirsty while you’re listening to the music. There will be food trucks and a beer tent set up on the grounds.
