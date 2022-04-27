BERRYVILLE — One soccer state championship at Clarke County High School just isn't going to be enough in 2022.
The Eagles' girls soccer team captured their first state title since 2006 with an undefeated season in 2021, and Clarke County has outscored its nine foes 61-3 in its drive to repeat this year.
The Clarke County boys felt they were good enough to win their own state title last June, but an undefeated season came to an end with a Class 2 semifinal loss to Nandua. After nine games in 2022, it's hard to imagine what it's going to take to stop a determined team that doesn't even know what its true potential is yet due to injuries.
In a game that lasted just 32 minutes, Clarke County defeated Mountain View 6-0 on Tuesday night at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium to improve to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the Bull Run District.
The Eagles — who lost only three seniors from last year's team, return nine All-Region players and feature some talented newcomers — still have yet to allow a goal this season and have outscored their foes 55-0. Clarke County completed a season sweep of the Generals (4-7, 2-7), defeating them 9-0 on March 25.
"Seeing the girls win last year really brought us hope to win it this year," said Eagles senior Jesus Ramirez, a returning starting center back. "Seeing them win it, we we were excited, but we were also torn inside because we knew we could have played the same day [in the state championship game] and the same way they played."
Junior forward Chris LeBlanc — the team's top returning player for points (15 goals, eight assists in 2021) — scored two goals on Tuesday in his fourth game back from injury.
"We've been really looking forward to try to win states this year," said LeBlanc, who scored from outside the 18 after a failed Mountain View clearance in the eighth minute to make it 2-0 and on a penalty kick after a handball to make it 5-0 in the 25th minute. "Throughout the season, we've been having fun, but we've also had the intensity there. We're just trying to make it a good season, and I really want to get that state ring."
The reason Tuesday night's game ended so early was due mainly to a lower-body injury to Generals senior forward Brayden Dove. After Dove took Mountain View's first shot of the game, Clarke County goalkeeper Kyler Darlington collided with Dove while sliding to make the save after he came off his line. After Darlington scrambled to stop the rebound shot by another Mountain View player with his right hip, the game was stopped when officials realized that Dove's injury was significant.
An ambulance was called, resulting in a delay of almost 30 minutes while Dove was treated. Dove was wheeled off in an ambulance stretcher in a sitting position. Since Mountain View (4-7, 2-7) only had 11 healthy players available to play on Tuesday and would be playing a man down without Dove, the decision was made to end the game at that point.
Prior to that, it was success as usual for Clarke County. The Eagles took the game's first 20 shots and had seven corner kicks. Two of those corner kicks featured senior midfielder and newcomer Menes Ajyeman sending passes from the right corner along the ground directed about 10-12 yards from goal in the area of the near post. Senior outside back Colin Moran sent both passes into the net on his first touch.
It was a dominant performance from a team that wasn't even close to full strength. Leading scorer and senior Caleb Neiman (15 goals), junior forward Oakley Staples (two goals, four assists; six goals and 17 assists last year); and junior forward Leo Morris (five goals, two assists this year; four goals, 13 assists last year) all sat out due to various ailments.
No matter who's on the field, though, Clarke County has been able to make it work.
"[The focus] has been really good," Eagles coach Patrick Casey said. "The start to this year, we couldn't have asked for much better. They worked really hard in the preseason to be fit and ready to come out. They've been really focused in practice, putting in the work that we need to do.
"And they understand that last year, it was good, but this year it's going to harder to get back to where we were to make that next step."
Casey said he really likes the way the way his team is moving the ball and playing unselfishly.
"We've got guys making selfless runs in behind when they know they're not getting the ball to open up space runs for other guys," Casey said.
No one's set up their teammates for more goals than Ayjeman (team-high 13 assists to go with eight goals). Casey said Ayjeman previously focused on club ball and said the 16-year-old could be a sophomore, but he's skipped two grades.
"Menes is special," Casey said. "We're very fortunate to have him play with us this year. He's gelled right in with the group and brings us up to another level.
"He's got a really good relationship with our midfielders Charlie [Frame] and [freshman] Brody [Murphy] and is picking out the runs from our front three [forwards]. He just makes sure he's putting the ball in the right place and the front guys are doing the rest right now."
Ajyeman certainly knew where to put the ball on his two corner kick passes to Moran. The first one opened the scoring in the fourth minute and the second one made it 4-0 in the 20th minute.
"They were dialed in and talked about it beforehand and saw there was an opportunity there, and I was pleased that both of them were able to execute," Casey said.
Led by Ramirez and center back and returning starter Joe Ziercher — another center back — the Eagles' defense has executed in the best way possible with nine straight shutouts to start the defense. Junior Kyler Darlington has been in goal for each game and wasn't tested until he made his two brilliant saves Tuesday.
"It's just communication," Ramirez said. "Communication is key. You have to practice how you want to play. We're just keeping a good line with our whole defensive line and keeping it in shape."
Casey said the team's shutout streak is truly an overall team effort.
"It's a byproduct, I think, of what we do across the rest of the field," Casey said. "We have focused this year on controlling games and not just trying to score as many goals as we can."
Clarke County has been great this year, but the potential for what the Eagles could be is intriguing to say the least. If Clarke County — which also saw one of its returning All-Region 2B selections Harim Torres (four goals, five assists last year) suit up for the first time on Tuesday after being injured — can get everyone healthy and in their regular rhythm at once, the rest of Class 2 better be on notice.
"Knowing that people our out and we're still playing good is really exciting," LeBlanc said.
"I don't think we've started our strongest 11 this year, but right now it might be hard to say what is our strongest 11, because we do have so many guys that are stepping up and contributing," Casey said. "I think everyone deserves a shot to solidify their place on the team, and we're going to give it to them."
Clarke County also received goals from Cal Beckett on a shot from outside the 18 off a Caden Mercer assist and Emmet Morris from a close range off a Jackson Ellis cross. Mountain View goalkeeper Alvaro Tapia made five saves.
The Eagles are next in action on Thursday at Madison County.
