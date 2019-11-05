WINCHESTER — Two weeks after pleading guilty to eluding police in a high-speed chase in Frederick County, a Winchester driver is accused of fleeing city police on Saturday.
Charles William Fraley was out on bond preparing to serve a nearly 15-month sentence before his latest arrest. He was scheduled to report to jail on Jan. 2 and was under supervision by pretrial service officers, according to Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney.
Spicer said in an email on Monday that prosecutors delayed Fraley’s reporting date to allow him to have shoulder surgery. If the surgery had been done while he was incarcerated at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, the taxpayers would’ve paid for it.
In a criminal complaint, Winchester Sgt. Frank J. Myrtle wrote that he spotted a vehicle driving south on Stewart Street on Saturday night and the driver accelerated to between 55-65 mph in a 25-mph zone after seeing a police cruiser behind him. The driver ran several stop signs at between 50-60 mph and stopped on Washington Street after striking the rear end of a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.
The driver fled on foot and was caught behind a home on Washington Street. Myrtle said Fraley’s 15-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle during the chase.
Fraley, 42, of the 200 block of East Whitlock Street, was charged with eluding police, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, driving while a habitual driving offender and child endangerment. Fraley pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to eluding police, driving after being declared a habitual offender, driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.
The plea was for a chase that began in the 4700 block of the Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) on Oct. 6, 2018. Fraley drove between 35 and 115 mph during the approximately eight-mile chase before crashing into the median on Va. 37. Blood tests showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.11.
Fraley was being held without bond at the Northwestern on Monday night. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15.
