WINCHESTER — A Bunker Hill, West Virginia, driver is accused of groping a woman and pointing a pistol at her after she rebuked his advances.
At 9:47 p.m. Saturday, Winchester police were called to the intersection of East Piccadilly and Lincoln streets about a gun brandishing, according to a Tuesday email from Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan and a criminal complaint. The woman said she sought a ride to purchase dog food and met the man through a Facebook group. She said during the ride that he propositioned her, touched her inappropriately, and told her to stay in his SUV. The woman said she got out anyway at East Piccadilly and Lincoln and the driver then pointed the pistol at her.
“When I first encountered [her] she was crying and shaking and seemed afraid,” police Officer M.J. Gilcrest wrote in the complaint. “[She] stated she was in fear for her safety.”
Police identified the driver as Zachary Loy Kyle. He admitted driving the woman, making sexual advances and touching her inner thigh, but denied touching her vagina. He also denied pointing a .22-caliber pistol at the woman. Police said they found the weapon in Kyle’s Chevrolet Trax. According to police, Kyle smelled of alcohol and admitted having two or three drinks of Diet Coke and whiskey before driving. They said several partially consumed alcohol containers were in the vehicle.
Kyle failed a field sobriety test and registered a 0.20% blood alcohol content in a Breathalyzer test, according to police. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.
Kyle, 39, of the 100 block of Totoro Way, was charged with assault and battery, brandishing a weapon and driving under the influence. He is free in lieu of a $1,500 bond and due in Winchester General District Court 9 a.m. Sept. 17.
(2) comments
Sexual assault and pointing a gun at the victim while more than double the level for DUI and he gets out with a $1500 bond .... now that must be that thing they call "white privilege"... yah think? who's he know?
Gunplay? I guess this is another member of that "well-regulated militia". I wonder what would have happened if he had been pulled over in the county, what with that 2A mandate and all...
Oh, yeah, the deputy would have done their job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.