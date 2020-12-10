CLEAR BROOK — A road rage incident led to alleged gunplay on Sunday.
The incident began on Rest Church Road by the entrance to Interstate 81 and was reported to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 4:13 p.m. A driver wrote in a criminal complaint that he was waiting at a stoplight to enter I-81 when another driver ran the light and cut him off. The complainant said he honked his horn at the driver, who then tried to hit his truck. He said the man then followed him and pointed a pistol at him.
Capt. Carlton T. Streit said the man, who he identified as Jonathan James Jarrell, was later interviewed by a deputy. Jarrell, who doesn't have a concealed carry pistol permit, told police that he carries a pistol in plain view on his dashboard, which is legal under Virginia's open carry firearms law. Jarrell said as he turned his vehicle, the gun began to slide and he grabbed it but never pointed it at the driver, according to Streit.
Jarrell, 24, of the 1800 block of Stella Road in Patrick Springs, was charged with brandishing a weapon. He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. in Frederick General District Court.
