WINCHESTER — A chase that began after police said a man made death threats at Winchester Medical Center on Sunday night ended at Interstate 81 exit 321 in Clear Brook.
The pursuit began at 10:13 p.m. and ended at 10:40 p.m., according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan on Monday. She said the driver, identified as Jon Robert Lewis, was in the parking lot when officers arrived and he fled. Specifics on the nature of the threats were unavailable on Monday.
State police Trooper Joshua M. Myers wrote in a criminal complaint that the driver reached speeds of about 65 mph — the area speed limit is 70 mph — and tire deflation devices placed by a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy helped end the chase.
Lewis, 34, of the 300 block of Jackman Street in Lancaster, California, was arrested and charged with eluding police and fleeing law enforcement. He is due in in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.
