STEPHENS CITY — A driver who police said led them on a chase on Interstate 81 that reached speeds near 100 mph about 1 p.m. Monday was arrested after allegedly fleeing the car on foot.
The pursuit was prompted by an improper vehicle registration tag, according to an email from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell. He said driver Jessie Lee Herald, 33, of Edinburg, signaled he was stopping on the southbound 310 exit ramp, but after getting on the ramp he sped away at up to 100 mph.
“Herald was unable to maneuver his vehicle too much as the traffic was heavy at the time and then abruptly exited the interstate at the 307 exit,” Gosnell wrote. “Herald continued through the town limits of Stephens City.”
Gosnell said he didn’t know how fast Herald was driving while in the town.
According to Gosnell, Herald abandoned the black Chrysler SUV he was driving behind a garage structure on Marlboro Road and ran. He was apprehended by state police in a field, and Gosnell said methamphetamine, Suboxone, baggies, scales and a .22-caliber rifle were found in the SUV.
Herald was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, the second or subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. He is wanted in Shenandoah County for failure to appear in court related to convictions for child abuse, unlawful wounding, hit and run and driving with a revoked license.
Herald was being held without bond on Tuesday night at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
In 2014, after being convicted in a hit-and-run crash in which his 3-year-old son sustained minor injuries, Herald agreed to have a vasectomy as part of an unusual plea agreement in Shenandoah court. The vasectomy was due to Herald fathering seven or eight children with six women, according to previous reports.
Critics said the agreement was similar to the forced sterilization of some 8,000 people in Virginia between the 1920s and 1970 after they were deemed genetically inferior.
