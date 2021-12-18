CLEAR BROOK — A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy survived a crash in which his cruiser was broadsided and knocked down a steep embankment.
Deputy Eric R. Cutter was eastbound on Hopewell Road by the Interstate 81 southbound entrance ramp around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday when the crash occurred. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in a Friday email that the 2019 Ford Explorer that Cutter was driving was struck by a 1999 Cadillac Escalade driven by a 17-year-old boy who had four juvenile passengers.
The Escalade driver was exiting I-81 and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Gosnell, who said speed was also a factor. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph. No one in the Escalade was seriously injured. The driver, a Winchester resident, was charged with reckless driving.
Cutter, a county deputy since 2011 and law enforcement officer since 2001, was on routine patrol when struck. The collision impact caused the cruiser to flip over a guardrail and roll over twice down the 35-degree embankment. Cutter, who was able to radio for help, had to be extricated from the cruiser. He was treated and released from Winchester Medical Center. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said the crash illustrates the importance of safe driving.
“This crash could have ended much worse,” he said on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “Please drive safely and help ensure that everyone can arrive alive.”
Cutter was wearing his seat belt.
