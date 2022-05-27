WINCHESTER — A driver is accused of pointing a pistol at two people in another vehicle on May 21.
A criminal complaint from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office states the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Market Street off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and that an alcoholic drink was found in driver Kurtis Scott Hummer’s vehicle and that Hummer was driving without a license.
In an email, Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the two people told police that Hummer displayed the pistol while loading a round into the chamber. He's also accused of pointing the gun at the driver of the other vehicle.
Gosnell said road rage triggered the incident. Police confiscated the .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol that Hummer allegedly brandished.
Hummer, of the 100 block of Bell Ringer Lane in Berryville, was arrested and charged with brandishing a weapon, drinking while driving, and driving with a revoked or suspended driver's license.
The 29-year-old Hummer's driving record includes convictions for driving while intoxicated, improper driving, driving without a license, and speeding. He is free on a $1,000 bond and due in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on July 25.
