WINCHESTER — A suspected drunken driver is accused of ramming a police cruiser during a high-speed chase in Frederick County and Winchester around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 2.
The chase began after a driver failed to stop at a traffic checkpoint on Cedar Creek Grade, according to a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey of the county Sheriff's Office. He said the driver of an older model Jeep drove 70 mph in a 35 mph-zone and fled toward Winchester.
Dempsey said the chase lasted about 10 minutes. After activating his lights and siren, Dempsey said he rammed the Jeep in what is known as a "PIT maneuver." That stands for "pursuit intervention technique" or "precision immobilization technique."
The maneuver, which The Washington Post reported last month has killed at least 30 people nationally and injured hundreds since 2016, involves officers using their cruisers to strike the rear end of a fleeing vehicle sideways, causing it to spin and stop.
The Sheriff's Office pursuit policy defines the maneuver as a "non-deadly use of force." It allows deputies who are trained in the technique to use it if a vehicle "must be stopped immediately to safeguard life and preserve the public safety."
Dempsey said the Jeep came to rest after the maneuver, but the driver then drove off and smashed through a locked metal gate into a back parking lot and came to a stop.
"I exited my vehicle and was about to give commands to the driver when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck my patrol cruiser and drove up over my hood," Dempsey wrote. "The driver was later stopped and placed into custody."
Dempsey identified the driver as Azjer Dupri Outler of the 400 block of Craig Drive in Stephens City. He said Outler smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking from a bottle of Hennessey cognac that was in the Jeep. The affidavit seeks a blood test to determine Outler's blood alcohol concentration after his arrest.
Outler was charged with two counts of eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident as well as single counts of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving without a license. The 23-year-old Outler's driving record includes convictions for speeding and driving without a license.
Outler was a star guard on the Sherando Warriors basketball team. He was named Conference 21 West Player of the Year in 2016.
