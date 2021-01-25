WINCHESTER — A suspected drunken driver is accused of leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph on Interstate 81 on Jan. 9.
The incident began in the southbound lanes near exit 317 around 2:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint from Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy Robert W. Marcelle. Marcelle wrote that the driver was weaving in and out of lanes and his speed was fluctuating between 70 mph and 100 mph. After he activated his lights and sirens, Marcelle said the driver pulled over, but the driver fled when he approached the vehicle on foot.
Marcelle said he pursued the vehicle, with the driver reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into a guardrail at exit 313 by Apple Blossom Mall. Marcelle said the driver, who he identified as Marco Suarez Aguillon, fled on foot but Marcelle apprehended him. He said Suarez Aguillon had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. After receiving his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, Suarez Aguillon admitted to drinking alcohol, according to Marcelle.
Suarez Aguillon, 23, of the 1300 block of Main Street in Harrisonburg, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. His driving record includes a conviction in 2016 for driving without a license. Suarez Aguillon is due in Frederick General District Court at 10:30 a.m. on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.