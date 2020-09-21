WINCHESTER — A driver who police said knocked over a construction cone and narrowly missed striking several vehicles led deputies on a chase from Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) into West Virginia at a speed of up to 120 mph on Wednesday.
The pursuit began at the intersection of Airport Road and Front Royal Pike at 10:58 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy Derek Anthony Scanlon of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. He said he was at a traffic light on Airport Road when he saw a northbound driver in a silver vehicle on Front Royal Pike swerve into the oncoming traffic lane, clip a cone on the shoulder and stop in the oncoming lane.
When he activated his lights and siren, Scanlon said the driver drove north and narrowly missed colliding with a tractor-trailer. The driver reached 100 mph on Front Royal Pike and 120 after heading north on I-81.
"I observed [the driver] swerve between several cars passing them on the right and left lanes," Scanlon wrote. "I pursued the vehicle to the West Virginia line where I discontinued the pursuit."
Scanlon said he was able to track down the driver from the vehicle's license plate to a home in the 1800 block of Millwood Pike in the county. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Hope Danielle Self, who Scanlon said turned herself in about 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Self was charged with eluding police and reckless driving. Her driving record includes a conviction for failing to yield on a left turn. She is free on a $1,000 bond and due in Frederick General District Court at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.