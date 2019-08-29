WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of leading Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase through the county and Winchester that reached speeds of 70 mph and included driving the wrong way on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522).
The chase began about 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to Deputy Dustin Campbell’s criminal complaint and an email from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Keith Covert.
Campbell said Patrick Wayne Adams was driving without a front vehicle registration sticker and ran a red light at North Frederick and Apple Pie Ridge Road, so he activated his lights and siren, but Adams refused to stop.
Covert said the driver, who was in a black Ford Escort, ran another light and drove into Winchester, where he made a U-turn at White House Foods at 701 Fairmont Ave. and headed north back into the county. Covert said several deputies pursued the driver.
Campbell said the driver drove north in the southbound lanes of North Frederick Pike and then crashed at the Sheetz convenience store at 607 Fox Drive. The car came to rest on a curb.
The driver ran from the car into the woods and was apprehended near the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 117 Sunnyside Plaza Circle Drive. Campbell wrote that Adams said he fled because his driver’s license was suspended. Covert said Adams had a small amount of marijuana on him.
Adams, 30, of the 500 block of Tinderbox Lane, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving with an improper registration and driving with improperly mounted plates. His driving record includes convictions for driving with a revoked or suspended license and driving without insurance.
Adams is scheduled to be arraigned in Frederick General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.
(1) comment
What an idiot.
