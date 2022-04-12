WINCHESTER — A man accused of leading police on a chase at over 100 mph through Clarke and Frederick counties a day after robbing a bank in Leesburg was among the 33 people indicted by a Frederick Circuit grand jury on Thursday.
Kenneth Wayne Sencindiver committed the bank robbery on Nov. 19, to which he pleaded guilty on March 3 in Loudoun County Circuit Court. An accessory to robbery charge against Sencindiver's son, Kenneth Wayne Sencindiver II, a passenger in the car when the robbery occurred, was dismissed.
Shortly after the robbery, a woman identifying herself as the younger Sencindiver's mother called Berryville police, according to an email from Chief Neal White. She said her son had two pistols in his possession and had threatened to "shoot up a public location." White said the mother obtained an Emergency Custody Order for her son. The order allows police to hold people for up to eight hours while a psychiatric evaluation is done on them. After the evaluation, they can be released or held an additional 72 hours under a Temporary Detention Order.
Police were on the lookout for the younger Sencindiver when Deputy C.S. Haines of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office spotted him in a 2015 Chrysler driven by the elder Sencindiver around 11 p.m. on Nov. 20. Haines wrote in a criminal complaint that he stopped the Chrysler on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) for an improper lane change. Both men were ordered out of the car, but Haines said the younger Sencindiver told his father to drive off and the pursuit began.
Haines said the elder Sencindiver fled into Clarke County at over 100 mph, ran a red light, and made erratic lane changes."Several vehicles on the roadway had to veer to not be hit by the suspect's vehicle," Haines wrote.
Haines stopped chasing the driver at U.S. 340 due to safety concerns, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. Kenneth Wayne Sencindiver, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, was arrested by Winchester police on Nov. 22 on behalf of the Sheriff's Office. He was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, obstruction, and failure to obey a highway sign.
The 66-year-old Sencindiver's criminal record includes a 2017 attempted rape conviction for trying to extort sex from a woman at knifepoint in 2016 and a grand larceny conviction last year. He has been a registered sex offender since the attempted rape conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.