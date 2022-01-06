WINCHESTER — A driver is accused of striking a police cruiser and another vehicle while fleeing an alleged drug deal on Dec. 30.
The incident occurred in Frederick County around 11 p.m. in Delco Plaza at 130 Delco Plaza near Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), according to the criminal complaint of Sgt. Justin P. Schumer, a Winchester police officer assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. He said driver Kristina Good Wallmuller admitted after being arrested that she had arranged to buy drugs from a man in the parking lot and didn't have a driver's license or insurance.
When officers attempted to arrest Wallmuller, she "accelerated her vehicle and drove recklessly to avoid arrest," Schumer said, noting police vehicles had their lights and sirens activated when they tried to stop her. Wallmuller is accused of striking a cruiser driven by county Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lewis and a parked vehicle before crashing. She allegedly then ran away while throwing the drugs in bushes in the parking lot.
Wallmuller was charged with eluding police, fleeing officers, leaving the scene of an accident, assaulting an officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribution, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
Wallmuller, 43, of the 1800 block of Fountain Drive in Reston, is due in Frederick General District Court at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.