CLEAR BROOK — A suspected drunken driver led a Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase reaching speeds of about 90 mph on Interstate 81 on Sunday night before exiting and crashing, according to police.
The chase began about 11:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Robert W. Marcelle of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Marcelle said he activated his lights and siren after seeing a Jeep driving 90 mph and weaving near Exit 323, where the Flying J Travel Center is located.
The driver exited on 323 and turned onto Rest Church Road. Marcelle said the driver then ran a red light, hit a telephone pole, then crashed through a fence near the Wright Road intersection and hit a tree.
Marcelle said the driver, who he identified as Raul Medina Bobadilla III, had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He said Bobadilla refused a field sobriety test and Breathalyzer test.
In Virginia, refusing these tests triggers an automatic license suspension. The affidavit, filed on Monday in Winchester Circuit Court, seeks results of a blood test taken on Bobadilla at Winchester Medical Center to determine his blood alcohol concentration after the crash.
Bobadilla, a 28-year-old Frederick County resident, was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bobadilla’s driving record includes two convictions for driving under the influence as well as single counts of failure to control and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Frederick General District Court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7 on the latest charges. Bobadilla was being held without bond at Northwestern Regional Detention Center on Monday night.
A repeat offender. Nice. How many more times are they going to let him off with a slap on the wrist before he kills someone?
