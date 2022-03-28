A Boyce man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a head-on crash on Winchester Road (Rt. 17) in Fauquier County around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Driver Daniel R. Shomette and his wife Marcella R. Shomette of the 1600 block of Mount Carmel Road were northbound in a 2006 Ford Taurus when they were struck by a southbound 2014 C-Max driven by Kevin M. Hagan of the 15000 block of Windy Hollow Circle in Gainesville, state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. According to Coffey, Hagan crossed the center line while trying to pass a southbound vehicle and caused the collision. He said Hagan was driving about 55 mph. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 45 mph.
The 57-year-old Shomette, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Marcella Shomette, 58, was wearing a seat belt. She was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. Coffey said in an interview on Monday that he was unable to provide her latest condition due to medical privacy laws.
Hagan, 67, was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and improper passing. He is due back in Fauquier General District Court at 1 p.m. on May 25.
