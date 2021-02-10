WINCHESTER — A West Virginia driver, who told police that Jesus Christ and the devil were his passengers, is accused of leading deputies on a chase from Frederick County into West Virginia on Sunday before returning to the county, where he was arrested after being tasered.
The first pursuit began at 4:24 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office complaint log. Sgt. Brian C. Smith wrote that he saw a Ford pickup truck crash down an embankment on North Sleepy Creek Road, near the intersection with North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). He said he had to reverse to avoid being hit by the driver, who fled south on North Frederick Pike and drove in the middle of the road at speeds of 80 mph. The driver then fled onto Timber Ridge Road at 70 mph and passed a vehicle across the double yellow line.
"The accused was on the phone with 911 during the event and had called 911 eight times stating that he was with an angel, Christ and Satan and other erratic statements within a four-hour time frame," Smith wrote in the complaint.
The driver, who police identified as Jeremiah James Goodwin, fled into West Virginia and the pursuit was terminated, according to a news release from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman. He said Goodwin's family told police that Goodwin is mentally ill and might be armed with a pistol.
At 10:43 p.m., Goodwin is accused of returning to the county and fleeing police on Middle Road to Valley Avenue in Winchester, where police deployed tire deflation devices. However, the chase continued and the driver fled south toward Kernstown. Gosnell didn't say how fast the driver was traveling, but said when he slowed to 35 mph, an unnamed deputy performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique on the pickup.
The technique, known as a PIT maneuver, involves an officer using the front bumper of their cruiser to strike the rear bumper of a fleeing vehicle, causing the vehicle to go into a controlled spin and stop. The PIT was successfully executed and the chase ended near the intersection of Valley Avenue and Hope Drive, according to Winchester police spokeswoman Capt. Amanda Behan. She said Winchester police assisted deputies and sent police dog Axl and his handler Officer Jon T. Keller to the scene.
Gosnell said Goodwin refused to get out of the pickup and had to be tasered by an unnamed deputy. Goodwin, whose breath smelled of alcohol, according to Deputy Kyle A. Russell's criminal complaint, was taken to Winchester Medical Center for a medical evaluation before being booked. Gosnell wouldn't say if a Breathalyzer test was done when Goodwin was booked.
Goodwin, 38, of the 400 block of Water Front Drive in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was charged with with two counts of eluding police, and single counts of reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, assaulting an officer and hindering an emergency call line. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night and is due in Frederick General District Court at 10:30 a.m. on April 16.
Goodwin's criminal history includes being accused of trying to force his way into a church in Berkeley Springs in September, according to the Martinsburg Journal. Church members said he was escorted out after asking children in the church to sign water bottles for him and then kicked in a door to get back in. They said he drove recklessly in the parking lot before fleeing. In 2016, Goodwin was charged with two counts each of sexual abuse and assault after being accused of attacking a female Shepherd University student on campus, according to the Herald Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.