WINCHESTER — Ruber Michael Santos admitted he was speeding, but denied trying to flee from a state trooper on Sept. 1, 2018.
A jury in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday agreed. The seven-woman, five-man jury found Santos guilty of reckless driving by speed and fined him $1,000. They acquitted him of eluding police and reckless driving.
The incident began in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near exit 321 where state trooper Jordan Taylor Hutchinson was checking drivers’ speeds with a radar gun, according to a criminal complaint. He said he clocked Santos at 86 or 87 mph in a 70-mph zone and chased him about 3.1 miles to the exit 317 ramp. Santos said he was speeding due to a “family emergency,” but denied trying to elude Hutchinson, according to Hutchinson’s dashboard camera video that was provided to The Winchester Star by defense attorney Timothy Johnson.
“You came by me at 87 and then you took off,” Hutchinson told Santos. “I was just doing 131 and not gaining up on you.”
Hutchinson wrote in the complaint that Santos moved from the left lane to the right lane and back to the left lane during the incident before moving back to the right lane and stopping by the exit ramp. However, Johnson told jurors in opening arguments that Hutchinson never radioed in that he was in a pursuit. Hutchinson also didn’t activate his overhead lights and siren until one minute and four seconds into the one minute and 56 seconds of video on the dashboard video.
“Yes, for the first minute of of a two-minute event, the trooper passes several other vehicles other than Mr. Santos’s vehicle at a high rate of speed in the dark of night without ever turning his emergency lights on or sirens on,” Johnson said during opening arguments, according to a copy of the statement he provided to the Star. “And of the 52 seconds the emergency lights were on, Mr. Santos can be seen slowing down, or in the process of slowing down, for approximately 22 seconds.”
Kristen Zalenski, the county assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, said on Monday that she couldn’t speculate on the jury’s decision. Johnson on Monday said the jury deliberated about 2.5 hours before reaching a verdict.
Johnson said the case was a major inconvenience for 29-year-old Santos, who was moving to Houston, Texas, when he was stopped by Hutchinson and had to return to Winchester several times for court appearances. He said Santos had no criminal record and no speeding tickets. Johnson thanked attorney Matthew Kretizer for assisting in the case and thanked jurors for their attentiveness.
“We’re really grateful to the jury for making the determination and that they did so we can finally get this thing over with,” he said. “The fact that we came to the right result by a jury really does speak well to our criminal justice system that would actually allow citizens to get involved and hear the case.”
Too bad that it was a "major inconvenience" for him. By the way, what was his big emergency?
