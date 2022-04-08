WINCHESTER — A driver in a street race that killed a 17-year-old girl faces up to two years imprisonment.
In a plea bargain in Fredrick Circuit Court on Friday, Christopher Troy Colter pleaded no contest to causing injury or death while racing. In a no-contest plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction.
A charge for leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the agreement. There are no state sentencing guideline recommendations for the racing charge, but it includes a one-year mandatory minimum when it involves a death. The deal caps Colter's incarceration at up to two years.
The crash occurred in the 2700 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) on Aug. 8. Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt, a passenger in a 2016 Ford Focus driven by her brother Nicholas Isaiah Ehrhardt, died when her brother crashed during the race in which reached speeds over 100 mph.
The incident began around 2 p.m. after Nicholas Ehrhardt had stopped to get gas on Berryville Pike, according to Andrew M. Robbins, Frederick County deputy commonwealth's attorney. Robbins told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that surveillance video shows a 2012 Mercedes AMG pass the 2016 Ford Focus.
Robbins said two witnesses saw the drivers switching lanes at a high speed as they drove east on the two-lane road, with the Mercedes eventually passing the Ford. Robbins said Ehrhardt lost control of the Ford, which spun out of control and split in half after striking metal beams holding up a sign at the Oak Hill Grocery Store at 2807 Berryville Pike.
Sarah Ehrhardt was in the rear half of the Ford, which came to rest about 30 yards from the front half, which contained her brother and his girlfriend. A witness in the store parking lot said he heard Ehrhardt scream, "Where's my sister?" after the crash.
Sarah Ehrhardt died at the scene from "catastrophic head injuries" as well as extreme injuries to her torso, according to Robbins. He said Nicholas Ehrhardt told police he was traveling up to 70 mph, but an inspection of an airbag in the Ford showed it was traveling up to 117 mph before the crash. Ehrhardt claimed the crash was caused by the Mercedes striking the Ford, but an inspection of the Mercedes revealed no contact between the cars.
Robbins said Ehrhardt's parents, who were in court with their son, had been consulted about the plea deal. "They are in an oddly conflicted situation," Robbins said.
Colter, of the 4300 block of Senseny Road in Berryville, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Nicholas Ehrhardt, 22, of the 2200 block of Papermill Road in the county, faces reckless driving and causing injury or death while racing charges. His case was continued to Nov. 15.
