WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man with a long history of dangerous driving and drug use has admitted causing a fatal head-on crash in 2020.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in Frederick Circuit Court, Cody James Hickerson pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years and heroin possession for killing Luther Edward Payne on Oct. 6, 2020.
Payne, 84, of Front Royal, was a husband, father of four, and Navy veteran. Marie E. Acosta, a Frederick County assistant commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that Payne's family supported the plea deal, which included dismissing a fentanyl possession charge.
As part of the agreement, Hickerson faces up to 20 years imprisonment. Preliminary state sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of four years and four months, a midpoint of eight years, and a maximum of 10 years and five months.
The crash occurred on Tasker Road by the Aylor Road intersection around 2:50 p.m. Hickerson was westbound on Tasker in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when he veered over the double yellow line and struck Payne who was eastbound in a Ford Ranger pickup. Payne died five days later at Winchester Medical Center.
After the crash, police said Hickerson's eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and he admitted to drinking three beers before the wreck. He had three pills containing fentanyl and heroin on him.
Acosta told Judge Alexander R. Iden that a blood test showed Hickerson had alcohol, fentanyl and the anti-depressant etizolam in his system when he crashed. His blood alcohol content was 0.07 percent. While below the legal driving limit, a driver found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs can still be charged with DUI.
The 35-year-old Hickerson's criminal record includes a 2019 DUI conviction and convictions for DUI and first-degree assault in 2012 for a road rage crash in Baltimore. In that incident, Hickerson followed a vehicle and struck it from behind on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, causing it to spin out and his own vehicle to roll over.
While on bail after the fatal crash, Hickerson admitted to using fentanyl in March of 2021 after a positive drug test, according to court documents. His bond was revoked.
Hickerson, of the 100 block of Caroline Avenue, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4.
