The driver in an up to 100 mph, multi-county chase who drove the wrong way on a highway ramp and struck two state police cruisers on June 13 has admitted guilt.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Bryan Douglas Walters pleaded guilty to eluding police. A driving with a suspended license charge was dropped as part of the agreement.
The agreement also calls for Walters to be sentenced in Warren County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15. Walters, 34, of the 600 block of West Main Street in Luray, faces an eluding charge and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County.
The chase began in Rappahannock County around 7:45 p.m. Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in an email on Tuesday that Walters failed to stop for an officer, but Coffey was unsure why police attempted to stop Walters.
Rappahannock Sheriff Connie Compton couldn’t be reached on Tuesday evening.
Walters, who was driving a 2012 Jeep Patriot, fled into Warren County and drove north on Valley Pike (U.S. 11) into Frederick County around 8:30 p.m. That’s where state police picked up the pursuit.
Trooper Alex F. West wrote in a criminal complaint that Walters swerved across lanes and toward police cruisers and drove through a parking lot and a ditch before returning to U.S. 11 and heading south toward Shenandoah County.
Walters then drove onto Interstate 66, driving the wrong way on a ramp at some point. He also struck the two cruisers on I-66, causing minor injuries to one of the troopers, according to Coffey. Walters was arrested after crashing into a a median on I-66 near exit 6 about three miles from the I-81 interchange.
Walters told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that he would reserve comments about his case until his sentencing. Defense attorney Tyler P. Simmers referred questions regarding Walters’ sentencing guidelines to attorney Alasen Schell, who is representing Walters in Warren County. Schell didn’t return calls on Tuesday afternoon.
