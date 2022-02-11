BERRYVILLE — A driver who killed a motorcyclist in a head-on collision on June 18 in Berryville has avoided incarceration.
In a bench trial in Clarke General District Court on Wednesday, Terry Lee Doyle was convicted of an amended improper driving misdemeanor charge and fined $500 for the crash killed John Ian Siefert, a 44-year-old Boyce resident, husband and father of one.
The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) just north of Senseny Road, where the speed limit is 45 mph. Doyle was southbound in a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox SUV when he crossed the double yellow line, sideswiping a northbound 1997 Toyota Corolla before striking Seifert, who was riding a 1995 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Defense attorney Thomas Walsh said in an interview that his client told state police he crossed the double line due to an unspecified medical emergency.
"All of a sudden, he became very hot," Walsh said. "He put the window down and all of a sudden, he woke up and he was in an accident."
Walsh said Doyle, 47, of Stephens City, has no prior history of medical problems so what occurred was something he could not have prepared for. He said Doyle feels horrible about causing Seifert's death.
"He's a family man, too," Walsh said. "If anyone could go back and change the fact pattern, they would. But it was, quote, unquote, an accident."
Given the circumstances of the crash, Walsh said it was appropriate for Anne M. Williams, Clarke County commonwealth's attorney, to amend the original charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.
Williams said in an interview and email that the charge was amended because the crash didn't involve alcohol or drugs or distracted driving and the amended charge was more appropriate. She said she understands that some people may feel the punishment doesn't fit the crime.
"There is an imbalance. A life was lost and the punishment is a $500 fine. That doesn't seem right, but the evidence has to match the crime charged," Williams wrote in an email. "And, in this case, the evidence matched improper driving due to the defendant failing to maintain his lane. If the evidence were different, then a different charge would have been sought."
Seifert was an Amazon diesel mechanic with an "innate skill" for fixing things, according to his obituary. It said he had a "magnanimous personality" and was a loving husband to Carrie Anne Vincel Seifert and devoted father to Keegan Reid Seifert, a state champion wrestler,
"The friends and community that he grew to love were so important to him as well. Whether someone needed a tractor fixed, or their waterers filled during a five-day drought with no power, a tree cut out of the way, or even a car pulled out of a ditch in your driveway, he was the guy to call," the obituary said. "His long dreads were perhaps the first thing people saw when he walked into any room, but it was his laughter and love for life that you remembered about him when he left."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.