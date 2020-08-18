BERRYVILLE — A driver who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing received a six-year sentence with five years suspended on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court.
The chase occurred in the 2900 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50), according to a criminal complaint. Trcore Lee Grant was clocked driving 84 mph in a 55-mph zone. During the pursuit, Grant passed two vehicles in the right lane then swerved onto the left shoulder and clipped one vehicle causing minor damage.
Grant, of the first block of Bellview Avenue in Winchester, crashed after attempting to make a right turn on Constitution Drive. When arrested, he admitted his license was revoked.
As part of the Aug. 3 plea bargain, Grant pleaded guilty to eluding police and reckless driving and admitted to two probation violations. He will serve an additional four months for the violations.
Upon release, Grant will be on two years of supervised probation and his license will be suspended for 90 days. The 28-year-old Grant's driving record includes a conviction last year for eluding police in 2018 as well as driving while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the same year.
(4) comments
Social justice reform at its best!
So with all the priors, it is a good idea to go ahead and suspend 93% of his sentence. Social justice at it's best.
I guess they will wait until he kills someone while driving drunk before they give him any real jail time.
I agree. He's a habitual offender and a danger to the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.