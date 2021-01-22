WINCHESTER — A driver in a 2018 police pursuit said the chase put him on the road to recovery.
“It put me on a path that was life- changing,” Benjamin Lonsdale Hill told Judge Alexander R. Iden in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday before being sentenced.
Hill pleaded guilty to eluding police and reckless driving plus two counts of assaulting an officer and multiple drug charges. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 11 months, a midpoint of a year and 11 months, and a maximum of two years and two months. He was sentenced to 18 years and three months with all but 16 months suspended. Because of eight months time served, Hill will be jailed for up to eight months beginning on Feb. 1.
Hill was stopped near Kernstown Commons shopping center for driving 35 mph in a 25-mph zone on Woodrow Road. Heppy, a drug-sniffing police dog, detected drugs in Hill’s 2010 Ford 150 pickup truck, but Hill refused to get out of the vehicle and drove off with Deputy Jessie W. Suire inside the passenger side window of the pickup and Deputy Jason Walther inside the driver’s side.
Hill drove over a median and stopped. He then reversed, which threw Walther to the ground, and drove a short distance in the shopping center parking lot. Walther sustained minor injuries.
Hill abandoned the pickup, which had a flat tire from running over the curb, and ran away. He was found hiding in the bed of a truck at Miller Honda at 3985 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) about 10 minutes later.
The pickup contained between more than an ounce and less than five pounds of marijuana as well as LSD. Hill admitted he was on drugs when the chase occurred. “I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.
While jailed, Hill wrote apology letters to the deputies, according to his attorney William August “Beau” Bassler. “He realizes these were serious misjudgments and he told the deputies that,” Bassler told Iden.
Bassler said the 28-year-old Hill has been sober since being arrested and has been through drug rehabilitation. He also attended Lord Fairfax Community College, where he was elected class president. Bassler said Hill’s computer science and English teachers at the college sent letters of recommendation on Hill’s behalf. Bassler said after the sentencing that the 26 months between the crime and punishment was due to coronavirus-related delays and backups at the understaffed state Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Manassas
Marie E. Acosta, a county assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said she had to balance Hill’s behavior after his arrest with the severity of the crime.
“What happened was incredibly dangerous and reckless on his part,” she said in an interview. “I appreciate the actions he’s taken since this happened, but I still felt it was appropriate that he serve a significant amount of time.”
Iden told Hill he was troubled by the crime, but impressed with Hill’s rehabilitation.
“It’s not a done deal and it is a constant effort,” Iden said. “You have your whole life ahead of you and it looks like you are on the right course. Stay on it.”
