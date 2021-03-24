WINCHESTER — Driver Tony Allen Heishman had cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine in his system when he made an improper left turn, causing a crash that killed two of his passengers on April 30, but not enough to charge him with driving under the influence.
Avoiding the charge led to a lighter sentence for Heishman in a plea bargain in Frederick General District Court on Tuesday. Heishman pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Judge Mary Daniel sentenced him to a year in jail with 10 months suspended.
The crash occurred on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) near Tulane Drive about 3:30 a.m. as the westbound Heishman was attempting to pull into the 7-Eleven at 1026 Millwood Pike in a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix. He turned into the path of an eastbound 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 driven by Jacob J. Showalter that was hauling an empty horse trailer.
The GMC struck the front passenger side of the Pontiac, where 32-year-old Kristen Lynn Baldivia was sitting. She died in the car as firefighters were attempting to extricate her, according to Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Alonzo Wilds Sr., 65, who was in the back passenger seat, died on on the way to Winchester Medical Center.
The other passenger was 47-year-old Christopher Dwan Brewington, who was seated behind Heishman. He told police Heishman was driving to Winchester and he asked him to stop at the 7-Eleven so he could buy cigarettes.
Heishman, who was living with his grandmother, Barbara Allen Putman in Winchester, asked to borrow her car around 1:30 a.m. after he said he received a call from Baldivia who needed a ride. Putman and Heishman’s 13-year-old son testified they had never seen Heishman use drugs, and he appeared sober when he left the home.
However, state police Trooper Alexander C. Pike testified that after the crash Heishman admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash. The 33-year-old Heishman’s criminal record includes convictions for marijuana possession in 2013 and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in 2016.
Defense attorney Charles I. Billman argued that Heishman’s admission was questionable because he sustained a traumatic brain injury in the crash, from which he is still suffering. Billman, who sought a 30 days or less sentence, also contended Heishman wasn’t solely at fault because Pike said Showalter — who wasn’t injured in the wreck — was driving over the speed limit.
“The person in the truck exceeded the speed limit on a rainy night,” Billman told Daniel. “Mr. Heishman has accepted responsibility, but he is not solely to blame.”
Enloe, who sought up to year in jail for Heishman, disagreed. While Heishman wasn’t intoxicated, she said the drugs affected his driving.
“They absolutely impaired him and impacted the decision to drive the way he did, which was in a reckless fashion,” she said. “We ask the court not to accept blame shifting.”
Heishman’s sentence also includes a six-month suspension of his driver’s license and a $750 fine.
(3) comments
Wow 2 whole months in jail one month for each person he killed. Way to go liberal court system that will teach him a lesson.. Sickening
What a ridiculous sentence for someone who killed two people. And why is it that the person causing it always tries to blame the other person. Our justice department definitely needs an overhaul.
Poor little druggie suffered a brain injury from the wreck, while 2 other people were killed because of his actions. No sympathy. He chose to take drugs.
