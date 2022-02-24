WINCHESTER — Before his sentencing in Frederick Circuit Court on Thursday, Jeremy Andrew Nichols — the driver convicted in an aggravated involuntary manslaughter case — was condemned by the mother of the victim’s 4-year-old son.
Jessica Moore recalled having to tell the boy his father, Zachary Allan Carter, had died. Carter, a 22-year-old Clear Brook resident, was a passenger in Nichols’ car and was ejected during the crash in the 200 block of Hopewell Road in Clear Brook on June 29, 2020.
“He will grow up asking, ‘Why did my daddy leave me? Did I do something wrong?’ Remember that forever and what you took,” Moore testified. “I pray you suffer in prison and prison breaks you and your family despises you.”
As part of a plea bargain, Nichols will serve up to 14½ years. He was sentenced to 27 years with 13½ suspended after pleading guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, eluding police, the second or subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated within five years, and reckless driving. As part of the agreement, a felony homicide charge was dismissed. Upon release, Nichols will be on 15 years of supervised probation and his driver’s license will be revoked for three years.
The incident started about 2:26 a.m. on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) near Brucetown Road and ended at 2:31 a.m., according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey’s crash report. Dempsey began following the 2011 Chrysler 300 that Nichols was driving because the car had an unlit vehicle registration light. Nichols, who was driving drunk and had a pending drunken driving charge in Warren County for which he was later convicted, made an illegal U-turn and fled on Hopewell Road.
Ryan W. Perry, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that Dempsey drove up to 110 mph but was unable to catch up to Nichols before Nichols crashed. The speed limit on Hopewell Road is 45 mph.
Dempsey wrote that Nichols primarily drove in the opposite lane of travel on Hopewell and that he was unable to get close enough to gauge Nichols’ speed or get the license plate number. Dempsey said he was about a tenth of a mile behind Nichols when Nichols crashed.
Nichols lost control and veered left just past the intersection of Hopewell Road and DeHaven Drive on a downhill stretch. The westbound Chrysler struck a utility pole, rolled over multiple times and struck another utility pole about 50 yards west of the first one. The car then caromed north before coming to rest on its wheels in the roadway. Carter was thrown into a ditch about 75 to 100 yards from where the car came to rest.
Nichols, a 24-year-old county resident, had a blood alcohol content of 0.12 when he crashed. The legal limit is 0.08.
Nichols, who was wearing a seat belt, told Dempsey he fled because he was scared.
“Jeremy stated that he had a DUI and didn’t want to go back to jail,” Dempsey wrote. “I then asked Jeremy if he was drunk and he stated, ‘Yes.’”
After being hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, Nichols told Dempsey he drank six beers on the night of the crash. He said he and Carter had been drinking at Carter’s house and decided to visit a club in West Virginia. After seeing that most bars and clubs were closed, they were headed home when they encountered Dempsey.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of one year and nine months and a maximum of eight years and five months. In sentencing above guidelines, the plea agreement cited Nichols being drunk and fleeing police at over 100 mph.
“The sentence provides a strong message of deterrence to the community for behavior which took the life of one of the citizens of the commonwealth,” it said. “The aggravating behavior (speed, alcohol, disregarding a law enforcement signal) significantly widened the scope of danger, and thus should significantly widen the level of punishment.”
Eldridge told Moore and Carter’s parents that he realized the harsh sentence for Nichols’ “stupid decision” would bring them little solace. And he excoriated Nichols for horrendous judgment.
“You made the conscious decision to drink and drive and flee a deputy,” Eldridge said. “I hope you think about that every single day of your sentence.”
In an interview after the hearing, Donald E. Carter and Kelly L. Corder described their son as caring, friendly and outgoing. They said he was devoted to his grandparents and younger brother. Zachary Carter was a machine operator at a plant in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He enjoyed country music, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll, loved to fish, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.
Carter and Corder said they deeply miss their son but were satisfied with Nichols’ sentence.
“He got what he deserved. He should sit in there and think about what he did to my son,” Carter said. “He was the man behind the wheel. He was responsible.”
