WINCHESTER — A drunken driver who led police on an approximately eight-mile chase last October reaching speeds of 115 mph will be imprisoned up to 15 months.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Charles William Fraley pleaded guilty to eluding police, driving after being declared a habitual offender, driving under the influence, and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to eight years with all but 15 months suspended. An unrelated shoplifting charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The chase began in the 4000 block of the Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) about 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2018. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason F. Hawse wrote in a criminal complaint that Fraley drove through red lights and crossed the center line while traveling between 35 and 115 mph. Hawse said he activated his patrol car’s lights and sirens, and Fraley waved his hand out the window and stopped on the highway, then Fraley drove off the road and crashed into the median on Va. 37.
Fraley refused to take a breath test and had to be restrained by deputies to obtain a blood test.
The test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.11, according to court documents. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
Fraley’s driver’s license was suspended for four years and three months. Upon release, he will be on two years of supervised probation and cannot consume alcohol during that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.