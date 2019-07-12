WINCHESTER — A Strasburg woman who led police on a high-speed chase and tried to ram a police cruiser on Feb. 4 has been sentenced to seven years, with all but five months and a week time served suspended.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, McKenzie Marie Stickley, 22, of the 3100 block of Battlefield Drive, was sentenced on assaulting an officer, eluding, fleeing police, reckless driving and obstruction charges.
As part of the sentence, Stickley is on two years of supervised probation. She is scheduled today to enter the Friends of Guest House, a transitional home for female offenders in Alexandria.
In addition, Stickley’s license is suspended for a year. She must also pay $2,197 in restitution to the Winchester Victim/Witness Program and $500 to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase occurred about 11 a.m. after a traffic stop near Garden Gate Drive. The pursuit continued at speeds of 75 to 80 mph from Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) to Tasker Road to Hillendale Lane.
Stickley passed vehicles in oncoming traffic, and the passenger, who police identified as Todd Louis Stocking Jr., threw objects out the window. Police said the objects included boxes, cups, pillows, shoes and a safe.
Stickley at one point drove toward Deputy William M. Holman’s cruiser, and he had to reverse the vehicle to avoid being struck. Police deployed tire deflation devices known as stop sticks or spike strips, which Stickley ran over before stopping. She then ran from the vehicle, disobeyed orders to stop and was shocked with a Taser, which fires 50,000-volt projectiles.
Stocking, 21, of the 3000 block of North Main Street in Toms Brook, was charged with assaulting a police officer and violation of a protective order. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
